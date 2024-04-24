How To Ace The Tenniscore Fashion Trend Like A Total Pro
Tenniscore fashion is on the rise – but what is it? In a post-Challengers, pre-summer Olympics world, tenniscore means taking your typical athleisure to the next level.
Tennis as a whole has a very distinctive uniform, and the fashion world has realized that a lot of what’s worn on the court can also stun off of it.
This trend revival is private country club luxury at its core (very Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap), but it’s not so exclusive now. With big brands like Target, H&M, andFree People taking on tenniscore, everyone can sport it.
Tenniscore is primarily pleated skorts, polos, sporty white dresses, striped sweatervests, thick headbands, and sleek sneakers. I’ve rounded up 17 comfy-chic (and affordable) styles to help you get the look!
Gold Hinge Steel Pleated Tennis Skirt
Pleats are a quintessential part of tenniscore. Super-fine pleats (like the ones on this skort from Gold Hinge) are totally the way to go if you wanna nail the trend. This pick features stretchy spandex shorts underneath for added coverage, pockets on both sides, quick-dry fabric, and an adorable drop-waist detail to further flatter your figure.
The Pleated Tennis Skirt goes for $49. It is available in 21 different colors and sizes XS-XXL.
Free People Movement One More Serve Skortsie
What's better than a skort? A skort dress. This one from Free People is an absolute serve, boasting a playful strappy back and contrasting trim that'll have all eyes on you! The built-in shelf bra and shorts deem this tenniscore piece a true one-and-done since you won't need to layer anything underneath.
The One More Serve Skortsie comes in 9 colors and sizes XS-XL for $128.
Lou & Grey Sporty Mesh Zip Sweater
This luxe-looking $48 sweater recalls the sport with a fine mesh knit, cap sleeves, and a pointy collar that zips up. The stark white color is tenniscore's perfect match, as a lot of the aesthetic leans into opulence, and therefore, cleanliness. The wider waistband can be worn tucked in or outside of skirts or shorts, depending on your preference.
This Lou & Grey Sporty Mesh Zip Sweater is on sale for $48 (was $80) and is available in sizes XXS-XXL.
Golden Hour Santa Barbara Tennis Association Cotton Graphic Baby Tee
If you're a bit unsure about going full-out into tenniscore with a short pleated skirt, ease into the aesthetic by sporting something more subtle, like this graphic baby tee! The illustrative lettering on the front feels opulent as ever, even though this is a super-cozy and casual style you could wear every single day.
This tee is currently on sale at Nordstrom for $10 (was $24) and is shoppable in sizes XS-XL.
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX Polo Mini Dress
The polo collar! The zipper! The sporty material! This butter yellow dress from Abercrombie & Fitch has it all. It's crafted from their sculptLUX active fabric, which is designed to hold you in and sculpt your bod in the best ways. The half-zip detail along the neckline allows you to get a lil' cheeky with your look, too. This mini features built-in shorts so you can feel appropriately covered up when you're on the go.
The Polo Mini Dress is available in three other easy-to-match colors and sizes XXS-XXL for $80.
Adidas Gazelle Sneakers
Any tenniscore 'fit absolutely warrants a sporty sneaker to match, and the Adidas Gazelles answer that call to a tee. The flat soles echo that of technical tennis shoes that the pros wear, while the rest of the silhouette aligns with the modern shoe trends we're seeing today. The triple-striped design on the sides is undeniably iconic, too!
The Adidas Gazelle sneakers come in 16 other color combos for $120.
Venus Williams x Bombas Quarter Sock 3-Pack
You'll surely need some socks to pair with your tenniscore-approved shoes, and there's no question that these Bombas ones made in collaboration with *the* Venus Williams are the ones to snag! Venus employed her pro-level understanding of the sport to create these practical socks that boast strategic cushioning, arch support, and a sweat-wicking material to leave you with a cozy step – on and off the court.
This 3-pack of socks goes for $57 and is currently available in sizes S and M.
H&M Oversized Sports Sweatshirt
For the perfect sporty outer layer to work, it needs to breathe. Luckily, this oversized pullover from H&M boasts a fast-drying cotton fabrication that surrounds the entire look. Casual dropped shoulders and long cuffed sleeves add to the laid-back vibe of tenniscore, and the front even boasts a motivational message – "move" – to keep you going!
The Oversized Sports Sweatshirt is shoppable in 4 other colors and sizes XS-XXL for $35.
Gold Hinge Bone 2-Toned Tiered Pleated Tennis Skirt
This tennis skirt is uniquely designed with a more scalloped hem –rather than a straight one – which provides ample coverage for your every move! The two-toned colorway adds some visual interest without feeling too out-of-place, plus this pick has built-in spandex shorts with pockets for conveniently storing your phone and other courtside essentials.
The Tiered Pleated Tennis Skirt is $54 and shoppable in sizes XS-XXL.
Prince Pickleball Cable Knit Cardigan
Target recently collaborated with Prince for a very tenniscore fashion collection, and it's everything! This cable knit cardi is a definite staple for rocking the sporty trend on chilly days. The buttoned front allows you to wear this cropped cardigan buttoned up or unbuttoned, or you could tie this striped baby around your shoulders for a true touch of luxury! The blue and red stripes are so classic, too.
The Prince Pickleball Cable Knit Cardigan comes in sizes XS-XXL for $40.
Kate Spade New York Sweetheart Delicate Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet
I love a tennis bracelet as much as the next person, but I don't always love how expensive they are. Luckily, this gold-plated design from Kate Spade is fairly priced at $128, and it has adorable little hearts instead of the classic square cut. It clasps easily around the wrist with a tongue-and-groove closure, so it'll stay on when you're out and about (or even making moves on the tennis court)!
Adidas Originals Cotton Blend French Terry Shorts
These terry shorts host a very vintage feel, which pairs excellently well with more nostalgic tenniscore pieces, like a polo tank or sweater vest! The Adidas logo and side stripes really seal the deal on the sheer sportiness of these bottoms as well. The elastic waistband hits high on the body, securing further with a drawstring.
The Adidas Originals Cotton Blend French Terry Shorts go for $45 at Nordstrom and are available in sizes XS-XL.
Athleta Momentum Seamless Polo Tank
This Athleta polo tank is clean, sleek, and summery – perfect for nailing down the more luxe side of tenniscore! It flaunts a seamless construction to ensure total comfort when you're wearing it. The silhouette is designed to fit snugly against your body, though take note that the fabric is fairly see-through. You'll likely need a racerback sports bra for extra coverage and support!
The Momentum Seamless Polo Tank costs $55 and is shoppable in sizes XXS-XL.
Prince Pickleball Cross-Back Pleated Dress
The contrasting white lining that adorns this sporty dress looks just like the lines on a tennis court. Your look will be a great match for, well, your next match! This wide-pleated, strappy-back mini is an easy 'pull on and go' type piece that'll look stunning for every outdoor occasion. It even comes in a bright red color that your doubles partner could twin in!
The Prince Pickleball Cross-Back Pleated Dress is available in sizes XS-XXL for $40.
Prince Pickleball Woven Mid-Rise Shorts
These mid-rise shorts feel oh-so 70's, and I am obsessed with the stark color blocking between the hem and the rest of the piece. They're an easy on-and-off, boasting a wide elastic waistband. They're made from a "sporty tech poplin" that emphasizes the utmost breathability.
The Prince Pickleball Woven Mid-Rise Shorts cost $30 and come in sizes XS-XXL.
Oomiay Tennis Huggie Earring
Turn your accessory game to total tenniscore with this sweet racket earring! The tiny charm dangles delicately from a snapping hoop, helping you step up your serve even more. This $55 piece is sold in one piece (as opposed to a pair, with two pieces), but when you bundle 3 or more Oomiay jewelry pieces, each one is just $33.
Girlfriend Collective Riley Sweetheart Dress
The compressive unitard lining under this athletic mini dress keeps your look collected and expertly sculpted, no matter what movements you're doing. The sweetheart neckline and strappy back elevate it to be more fashion-forward, so you could easily dress it up further with more formal outerwear and accessories.
The Girlfriend Collective Riley Sweetheart Dress comes in 5 colors total and sizes XXS-6XL for $88.
