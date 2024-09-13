Old Navy Just Dropped The Coolest '90s-Inspired Collection
Old Navy just released a limited-edition collection influenced by their iconic '90s styles, and I could not be more obsessed! It’s packed with baby tees, cargo jeans, and fleece layers adorned with vintage logos and vibrant primary colors, all of which satisfy my nostalgic fashion taste perfectly. The ’94 Reissue Collection launched on September 13 in celebration of the brand’s 30th anniversary, and there’s truly something for everyone, from longtime fans to new shoppers.
"To mark our 30th year, we're celebrating our heritage while creating new history and reasserting our place in culture," said Haio Barbeito, CEO of Old Navy. "It's such an iconic American brand, that it's hard to find someone who has not bought something from Old Navy. As we head into our next chapter, we're focused on inviting customers to play with style by delivering amazing experiences and products that meet them where they are."
These 15 vintage-y Old Navy pieces are my absolute favorites from the new ‘94 Reissue Collection. Keep scrolling to shop!
Old Navy
'94 Logo T-Shirt
Available in 7 different colorways, this 100% cotton jersey baby tee is the epitome of comfort. It features a classic crewneck and a fitted silhouette that still feels perfectly lax. This bold cursive logo has my heart, but each colorway boasts a different (and totally-90's) design!
Old Navy
'94 Jean Trucker Jacket
This dark denim (the ideal wash, IMO) trucker jacket earns its nostalgic flair from a contrasting corduroy collar. It'd make a great cozy piece for fall and winter, especially when paired with Old Navy's coordinating Mid-Rise '94 Carpenter Jean.
Old Navy
'94 Half Zip
If you didn't have an Old Navy fleece when you were younger, what were you doing?! Back in my day, the Old Navy fleece was a symbol of total coolness and comfort, which is why this reissued style is everything. It comes in 6 different colors like red, blue, pink, and more. The loose fit and zippered collar set you up for unmatched nostalgic comfort!
Old Navy
'94 Slip Dress
I wish this sporty, colorblocked dress existed years ago. I'd honestly wear it weekly. Luckily, it's totally worthy of regular wear now with some stylish spaghetti straps, a straight neckline, and flattering side stripes. It's crafted from 60% cotton and 40% polyester to prioritize stretch and coziness!
Old Navy
'94 Logo Sweatshirt
This cozy fleece sweatshirt comes in 6 different vintage-inspired colors and wears like a dream. Each colorway boasts a unique logo design, plus each piece is fitted with a nice throwback touch: a specially-designed tag that channels Old Navy's original 1994 launches!
Old Navy
'94 Canvas Jacket
This 100% cotton canvas jacket is the outerwear layer my middle school self needed. The army green color is undeniably nostalgic, and I love that there's a playful corduroy collar up top! Wear it with a denim skirt or barrel jeans to really nail the cool-girl look.
Old Navy
'94 Track Jacket + Track Pant
The signature details in this tracksuit set include a bold logo graphic on the chest, a mock neck, and eye-catching sporty stripes that follow the sides of each garment. It's available to shop in three different primary colors, plus you can shop the top and pants separately if rockin' the two-piece isn't totally your style. I'd personally don the track pants with ballet flats and a baby tee to stylishly channel the 90's!
Old Navy
'94 Crop Polo
Colorblocking is the name of the game with this cropped top. Though directly inspired by Old Navy in the 90's, the cropped hem and zip-up front feel appropriately modern for 2024 and beyond. It's a super easy layer to toss on for the chilly days coming our way and ensures your ensemble is perfectly timeless!
Old Navy
'94 Jean Cargo Mini Skirt
Coming from "deep in the Old Navy vault," this denim cargo mini skirt is definitely giving 90's flair. The button front, visible belt loops, and flap pockets are total signatures of the throwback era that still feel relevant for today's trends. The waistline is more mid-rise, so expect this skirt to hit around the belly button.
Old Navy
'94 Rugby Dress
Yes, yes, and yes. I love rugby dresses because they wear like a t-shirt but don't look overly casual (or downright lazy). The bold stripes feel especially sporty, too, so this pick will wear exceptionally well with your go-to pair of sneakers for any season. This style even has side pockets – AKA a total win!
Old Navy
'94 Logo T-Shirt
Fitted with Old Navy's bright 1994 logo, this long-sleeved t-shirt is the perfect piece to keep in your closet on days you want to dress cozy, but don't necessarily want to reach for one of your tourist tees stowed away in your dresser. It's elevated just the right amount and feels like a dream on, since it's made with 100% cotton jersey.
Old Navy
'94 Fleece Hoodie
Shoppable in 3 different pair-with-anything colors, this fleece hoodie dons the same sporty logo we all know and love from growing up with the brand. This piece is totally relaxed, perfect for layering with baggy jeans or cargo pants!
Old Navy
'94 Rugby Polo
Rugby stripes strike again! This time, they cover a 100% cotton jersey top with a contrasting collar. The shirt's length is a tad bit cropped to infuse a more modern feel.
Old Navy
'94 Mid-Rise Loose Carpenter Jeans
Old Navy's jean selection is unparalleled, and this pair is no exception. Available in both a light and dark washes, these loose jeans feature perfectly patchy pockets, a carpenter-esque hammer loop, and a low-rise waistline to channel popular 90's styles.
