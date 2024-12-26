The 10 Worst ’90s Movies That Never Should Have Seen The Light Of Day
While the '90s offered so many wonderful things, and I really do mean so many (y'all remember those iconic '90s toys?!), the decade also offered some major film flops. Considering I was born in ‘98, it may seem like I don’t have a leg to stand on here, but trust me on this one.
Here are the 10 worst 90s movies that, simply, should not have been made.
1. The Waterboy (1998)
Touchstone Pictures
I have so much, yet simultaneously nothing, to say about Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy. Sandler unwittingly (as far as I know) mocks a stutter and it seems as though they wanted that to be the film’s funny bone, and when that didn’t succeed, there wasn’t much else holding this movie up. That’s probably why it has a 34 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
2. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
Warner Bros. Pictures
Jim Carrey notoriously has a few poorly-rated films under his belt, but Ace Ventura: Pet Detective may take the cake. One of the reasons fans love Carrey is certainly for his range of facial expressions, but it has a time and place, and this film needed more than some quirky facial expressions to save it. The dialogue simply couldn’t be saved by a big Carrey grin, and for that reason, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is one of the worst films to come out of the 90s. And the movie’s 47 percent RT score isn’t doing it any favors.
3. Major Payne (1995)
Universal Pictures
Probably one of the most infamously bad movies of the decade, Major Payne (which has a 29 percent Rotten Tomatoes score) released in 1995 and we’ve never looked back… literally. I don’t know much about comedy, but I do know that delivery is everything, and Damon Wayans did not deliver.
4. Batman Forever (1995)
Warner Bros. Pictures
If there’s one thing the 2000s got right, it's the Batman franchise and universe. Unfortunately, the 90s missed the mark. Batman Forever leaned too heavily on over-the-top humor and campiness that it lacked any ounce of character development – something that is very needed in Batman movies, to say the least — which explains its 41 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
5. Wild Wild West (1999)
Warner Bros. Pictures
A diminished homage to the 1965 Wild Wild West show, the 1999 version failed to live up to the original’s tongue-in-cheek dialogue, developed characters, and the western of it all. Its campy tone didn’t win over new audiences and betrayed fans of the original series. All in all, Wild Wild West was a huge misfire, and only earned a 16 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
6. Hook (1991)
TriStar Pictures
I remember being so excited to watch this when I was a young lass, only to have my young self be very disappointed. Hook played far too much on creating a sentimental and nostalgic film that it neglected a plot line. It relied too heavily on honing in on references to the original tale that resulted in a messy plot that was, at the end of the day, confusing. Hook was sadly anything but magical, as is its 29 percent RT score.
7. RoboCop 3 (1993)
Orion Pictures International
RoboCop 3 completely deviated from what fans loved best in its original iteration. As most third installments do, RoboCop 3 was as much of a failure as it was a cash grab. It could’ve had something to do with swapping out and replacing the main actor for the protagonist, RoboCop, but what do I know? (The 9 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. That’s what I know.)
8. Mr. Wrong (1996)
Touchstone Pictures
Bill Pullman’s character isn’t the only thing wrong in Mr. Wrong, which has a 7 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. While rom coms usually, and obviously, consist of romance and comedy, this film’s plot points appeared manufactured and entirely unrealistic.It’s historically bad, so much so that Ellen DeGeneres (who stars in the movie) has joked about it being a “horrible flop that should have a sequel.” I get the joke, Ellen, I really do, but let’s hope there’s not a shred of seriousness in there.
9. Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)
20th Century
You’d think Speed 2: Cruise Control would set an example as to why sequels of great, standalone films should not be made, but alas we’re going to be plagued by them for years to come. This second installment lacked everything the first had to offer; the high-octane intensity, the action, the non-stop suspense, none of it was there in the sequel, leading to a film that lacked a real premise and any substance — and that got a 4 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
10. Barb Wire (1996)
Gramercy/Universal Pictures
I really didn’t want to put this one on the list because I love Pamela Anderson, but it’s only fair, and I cannot be biased. Barb Wire was, and remains, a hot mess with only a 28 percent RT score. There was no real trajectory of any aspects in this film, but particularly the aimless script. Thankfully, Anderson is having a redemption arc with her newest and upcoming film, The Last Showgirl and I’m loving it.
