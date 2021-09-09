Zero-Effort Halloween Costumes For People Who Hate Dressing Up
If spooky season isn't your favorite time of year, Halloween costumes might definitely play a big part in that. But rest assured because the costumes on this list all have one thing in common: every single one can be made with items that you (or your friends) already have in your closet, meaning you'll be able to keep your shopping minimal, if you even have to shop at all. Plus, since they're easy to put together, they're even easier to deconstruct. No more lounging around in uncomfortable costumes this Halloween!
The Gang From Saved By The Bell
Go solo or get the whole fam involved in this costume. Kelly's mom jeans, Screech's button downs, and Zach's tees are totally easy to replicate.
Fanta Girls
This costume is extra fun because you can take the monochromatic look in different directions for different occasions. Colored pencils, lip gloss tubes, Sharpies. Feel free to keep your hair simple and swap the boots for your favorite sneakers.
Sushi
Get ready to be the talk of your Halloween party. Fabric, pillows, and paint are all you need to make this ensemble, and when you're ready to relax, ditch the details and hang out in your t-shirt dress.
Cady And The Plastics From Mean Girls
Not only are these outfits iconic, but they're totally easy to replicate. The more pink the better!
Lightning and Thunder
Get your bestie, your baby, or your partner in on this DIY costume. Just grab some fabric paint, glitter, and cotton balls and you're ready to craft.
The Statue of Liberty
In honor of the Big Apple, DIY this costume with easy-to-slip-off accessories that will fit in your purse.
Offred From The Handmaid's Tale
This is one of the easiest costumes you'll ever make: All you need is a bonnet and a cape. Sweatpants underneath are encouraged.
DIY Scarecrow
Break out your go-to pair of overalls and your fave flannel and you've got yourself a Halloween costume.
Carl and Ellie from Up
Not only are the pieces for this costume super easy to find, but look how cute the finished product is!
The Dress
Pay homage to this pop culture sensation with a DIY version.
Lorelai and Rory from Gilmore Girls
We can't decide whether the best part of this costume is the skirt and boot combo, or the fact that it will give you an excuse to drink coffee all night long.
Baby and Deborah From Baby Driver
This costume is easy enough that anyone can replicate it. Sign us up!
Seb and Mia from La La Land
Don't worry, you don't need to be good at dancing or playing the piano to rock this costume.
Dancer Emoji
Leotards, LBDs, or a tee and short combo work great for this easy costume.
Carmen from Carmen Sandiego
Grab everything from your closet that's red. You're gonna need it.
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen
These twins are cute, iconic, and a great excuse to break out the shortalls.
Waldo and Wenda from Where's Waldo?
Keep these shirts in the back of your closet — you can use them again later this year as candy canes!
Eleven from Stranger Things
A pink dress and a jean jacket are all you need to defeat the Demagorgen this Halloween. Don't worry, you don't need to shave your head, but Eggo boxes are definitely encouraged!
Veronica, Archie, and Betty from Riverdale
These outfits make for a great group costume and you can make use of the dresses you've haven't been able to wear since last February.
Halloween Masks
If you're still not feeling an all-out costume, try one of these masks to liven up your look!
Marilyn Monroe
Pick any of these looks for a costume that will turn heads.
Bank Robber
This costume will steal the spotlight wherever you go.
Vampire
What's more classic than a vampire?
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!