These Easy DIY Elvis & Priscilla Costumes Will Rock Your Halloween
This Halloween is all about channeling the iconic styles from movies that rocked our world. While Barbie is probably what first comes to mind, if you're looking to sport a little more vintage glam on the spookiest night of the year, might I suggest stepping into the world of Elvis and Priscilla Presley? Baz Luhrmann's biopic on Elvis re-ignited the world's fascination with the rock sensation, and it's only set to grow with the upcoming release of the film, Priscilla.
If you have a date on your arm, Elvis and Priscilla make for an adorable and easy couple costume. And if you're solo, Priscilla is such an icon, your costume will be recognized even without an Elvis. We've got all the details on how to whip up these costumes below.
Priscilla Presley
Image via A24
What's great about going as Priscilla for Halloween is you can really customize the costume to fit what's already in your closet. You can don a short white dress and a veil and channel her wedding look but really any dress will do as long as you have the signature beehive hair and thick black eyeliner in a cat-eye shape.
I love this costume idea because it is not only budget-friendly but can accommodate whatever you're comfortable with. If you want to rock a teeny, tiny dress — you go girl! If you want to stay warm, throwing a leather jacket on top or picking a dress with long sleeves works perfectly.
Elvis Presley
Image via Bazmark Films
Elvis is an equally easy costume to put together and can also be customized to use whatever you have available. The only thing you'll probably need to buy is a black pompadour wig. While Elvis' white jumpsuit look is probably his most memorable, a suit to go with Priscilla's wedding look would work great or even a leather jacket and sunglasses. Bonus points if you have a guitar or a microphone to go with it.
Header image via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images