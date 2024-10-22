17 Pop Culture Costumes That Are Freakin' Perfect For Halloween
Every year since I was old enough to choose my Halloween costume, I've gone with my current fictional character hyperfixation. We're talking Amy March from Little Women, Lucy from Narnia (twice), Belle from Beauty in the Beast (three times), and even Eurydice from Hadestown. So I know a good pop culture Halloween costume when I see it.
New York Comic Con 2024 was filled with people who love movies, TV, and comics — and who know how to put together a good costume. This past weekend I saw everything from Disneybounds (a catchall term for easier, streetwear version of iconic costumes) to cosplays involving lights and smoke. And I catalogued them all away because they make incredible Halloween costume inspo. The best news is these are all pretty easy and they're definitely recognizable. So no more having to explain who you are! Here are 17 of the coolest pop culture costumes I saw at NYCC to use for your own 'fits this year.
Glinda & Elphaba from 'Wicked'
Universal Pictures
My jaw literally dropped when I saw two cosplayers in full head-to-toe costumes from the new Wicked movie. And when I say full costume, I mean it — people were having to step around Glinda because her ballgown was so big! If you're not so sure about a full gown, opt for a pink corset and mini skirt for G, or a little black dress for Elphaba, instead.
'The Handmaid’s Tale'
Brit + Co
A white cap and a red cape? Babe, it literally doesn't get easier than this.
'Agatha All Along' Costumes
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
Agatha All Along is Marvel's newest hit show, and as a costume girlie I was so excited to see outfits from the series IRL! I was also shocked at how easy they are to recreate. Billy just wears a sweater and jeans (which you probably already have in your closet), while Agatha opts for a teal trench.
Scarlet Witch's Suit From 'WandaVision'
Chloe Williams/Brit + Co
And of course it wouldn't be a comic con without dozens of Scarlet Witches! Wanda Maximoff is such a beloved character, it only makes sense that fans would wear full cosplays, or turn her iconic costume into a sweater & jeans look like I did! If you're feeling crafty like me, I was inspired by @MagicWithMeg's jeans and painted the design on a pair of black jeans. The only thing you'll want to note here is that I made sure to paint white on the base before the red — it made it stand out perfectly.
Obviously, I wore my Scarlet Witch shirt to meet Wanda herself, Elizabeth Olsen.
'Game of Thrones'
Brit + Co
Winterfell will never go out of style! Reuse that red cape from The Handmaid's Tale costume, or go for a leather look. Either way, you'll look very stylish.
Megan
Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures
One pop culture costume that made me laugh out loud was M3gan from the 2022 flick of the same name. Buying the costume dress will save you a ton of hassle (meaning you can focus on scaring your neighbors), but all you need to recreate it is a khaki mini dress.
Anne and Marilla from 'Anne of Green Gables'
Ken Woroner/Netflix
Anne of Green Gables is one of the stories I hold closest to my heart, and I was so excited to see a duo dressed up as Anne Shirley and Marilla Cuthbert! Especially since it's just an excuse to wear cottagecore dresses all Halloweekend long.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Costumes
Allyson Riggs/A24
Everything Everywhere All At Once costumes are so easy to recreate — and this Elvis costume x pink wig combo is simply too iconic to pass up. I'll take any excuse to have a bagel in-hand.
Princess Irulan and a Sandworm from 'Dune 2'
Warner Bros. Pictures
Dune 2 has a lot of iconic duos. Paul and Chani, Feyd Rautha and Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. But the combo I didn't expect to see at Comic Con was Princess Irulan and a sandworm. But now I need this tan dress and chainmail ASAP.
Harry Potter and Hermione
Brit + Co
I also saw plenty of Hogwarts students during my time at NYCC, and Harry and Hermione are always a great choice for a Halloween costume. Grab some Wizarding robes — after you figure out your house of course.
Troy and Gabriela from 'High School Musical'
Disney Channel
Troy and Gabriela might be the easiest couples's costume of all time. An East High jersey and a red mini dress are all you need! (Microphones not needed, but encouraged).
Glen Powell in 'Twisters'
Universal Pictures
White tee? Check. Cowboy hat? Check. Tiny, adorable dog? Check. My friend, you've got yourself a Twisters Halloween costume!
Cinderella
Jonathan Olley/Disney
The 2015 Cinderella rewired my brain, and seeing someone show up to Comic Con in Lily James' gorgeous blue ballgown rewired it all over again!! If the full gown is too much, try our easy DIY Cinderella outfit instead!
'Star Wars'
Brit + Co
Dressing up as a Jedi really just means wearing the most comfy Halloween costume ever. Just grab some leggings and wrap some fabric around your body and you've got an easy Rey costume for the holiday.
Baby Yoda
Disney
And in the Star Wars of it all, I also saw a baby dressed up as Grogu and I couldn't handle the cuteness! This onesie is a must.
The Powerpuff Girls
Amazon
While I saw someone rock a Powerpuff Girls tee, you can also grab a matching set in blue, green, or pink to make this costume more screen-accurate.
A Camp Half-Blood Student From 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians'
Matthias Clamer/Disney
I'd definitely consider Percy Jackson'sCamp Half-Blood my home away from home, and if you snag this camp shirt, you can wear it all the time — not just on Halloween. Grab some cosplay armor and your favorite pair of denim shorts and you can be a camper ready to fight evil!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!