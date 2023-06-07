10 Adult Card Games To Break Out At Your Next Party That Are Actually Fun
So you’re hosting a party and need something creative to bring people together. But let’s be real: traditional icebreakers are B-O-R-I-N-G and frankly reminiscent of the beginnings of a stuffy corporate job. Luckily, there are plenty of fabulous (and fabulously funny) pre-made party games guaranteed to get your guests connecting in no time. Here are some of our favorites!
1. hella awk-ward Card Game ($24)
If you want to spark real conversations with your guests, this is the game for you. By the end of this game, you’ll be surrounded by plenty of new pals. Play by drawing a card and answering the prompt to get to know friends and strangers alike on a deeper level.
2. WHAT DO YOU MEME? for The Girls ($25)
Grab your girlfriends and stir the pot with this hilarious card game. To play, whoever has the most Instagram followers goes first and rolls the die. “Whichever side of the die lands face-up, take the top card from the corresponding color deck. Read it aloud to the group & perform whatever action is on the card,” the instructions read. “Some cards involve just that player, some require the whole group. The player to their left then rolls the die & the game continues like this. Every winning card gets you a point. 1 Card = 1 Point. The player with the most cards at the end wins!”
3. My Ex [A Deck of Conversation Starters] ($18)
Gather your closest BFFs and spend the night with some good ol’ trash talking (therapeutically, of course). You’ll definitely find out who had the craziest ex. Gather friends that are down for the drama and start by pulling a card. Some of the topics you’ll fill-in-the-blank include: 1. The biggest red flag. 2. What is your ex up to now? 3. The worst rebound.
4. {THE AND} Friends Edition - Conversation Starters to Make Friends Your Best Friends ($30)
Strengthen your friendships with this conversational party game. Get to know your friends (Or soon-to-be friends!) by choosing one card and answering the prompt.
5. BAD CHOICES - The Have You Ever? Game + After Dark Edition Set ($30)
You’ll really get to know the other party guests with this game. This might not be one to play with your new coworkers or mother-in-law!
To play, each player will draw six cards. “When it's your turn, choose one of your six question cards, then ask it to the player you think is most likely to answer YES. If they say YES, you get to discard your card. If they say NO you have to keep the card and try to use it again later,” the instructions read. With Skip Cards, Draw +1, Draw +2, and ALL PLAY cards, there's a surprising amount of strategy. The player who discards all of their cards first becomes the winner.
6. If You Know You Know IYKYK - The Question Card Game ($20)
Who knows each other best? This card game will (literally) put everyone’s cards on the table.
Getting started and playing this card game is super simple. A rotating judge asks the group a question about themselves from each of the three levels (indicated on the chosen card). Then, everyone chooses their answer. If you guess the judge's answer correctly, you get a point. The player with the most points wins.
7. Never Have I Ever Classic Edition Card Game Set ($25)
Who doesn’t love a round (or two, or three) of Never Have I Ever?! Warning: you may be shocked at some of your friends’ answers.
Playing is simple, as players take turns listing potential experiences they've never had. If someone has done the action in question, they take a shot or a sip (or whatever other consequence you dream up). If no one has done the action in question, the person who posed the query takes a drink.
8. Bold - Conversation and Question Card Game for Adults ($29)
Strike up meaningful conversations and facilitate new friendships with this card game focused on authenticity. To play, take a card and read the prompt. Everyone in the group will answer the question. Rinse and repeat!
9. Secret Confessions Game- Adult Version ($25)
Get ready to laugh the night away with this far too funny game. Each group member will take turns reading the cards’ prompts. With each prompt, every player will answer “yes” or “no.”
10. Actually Curious: Happy Hour Edition! ($25)
Mixing friend groups for the first time? Break the ice without the standard “fun facts” or “three truths and a lie.” Like many of the other instructions, for this game each player will read a prompt, and the other players will answer.
These games will definitely be making appearances at our next soirées, that’s for sure!
Header image via Amazon
