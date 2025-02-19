OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Commuter Shoes
Shoes & Accessories

15 “Actually Cute” Commuter Shoes That Ensure Total Comfort

blake lively kids traumatized by justin baldoni drama
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Just Revealed "Emotional" Toll Of Justin Baldoni Drama On Her Kids: "Traumatized"

1923 season 2 questions
Entertainment

8 Major Questions '1923' Season 2 Needs To Answer

Cheapest Day To Buy Flights
Travel

This Is The Cheapest Day To Buy Flights — & It Might Surprise You!

the odyssey movie Christopher nolan tom holland zendaya
Entertainment

Anne Hathaway And Zendaya Join Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie For The Most Insane Cast Ever

Paranormal Horror Books
Books

10 Terrifying Paranormal Horror Books That Are Seriously Scary

Best Old School Beauty Products
Skincare

8 “Old School” Beauty Products That Work Way Better Than Luxury Skincare (And Save You Money)

Jeremiah Brent interview
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

'Queer Eye' Star Jeremiah Brent Just Shared The One Design Trend That Makes Him Cringe

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama And Baby Will Love
Parenting

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love

ellen pompeo good american family
TV

Ellen Pompeo's 'Good American Family' Trailer Just Dropped — & It's Scary Good

ryan reynolds snl50 jokes surprised justin baldonis lawyer
Celebrity News

Ryan Reynolds' SNL50 Jokes "Surprised" Justin Baldoni's Lawyer

new books february 2025
Books

14 Most-Anticipated New Books In February To Add To Your TBR Pile

lauren graham the z suite exclusive clip
Entertainment

See Lauren Graham In Our 'The Z-Suite' Exclusive Clip Before The New Episode Airs

And it'll be here before you know it!

Julia Roberts' New Thriller Is About To Be Your 2025 Obsession

julia roberts after the hunt luca guadagnino
Neilson Barnard/Momodu Mansaray/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 19, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:
What do The Bear, Mystic Pizza, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home have in common? Cast members Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield are all starring in a new thriller called After the Hunt from Challengers director Luca Guadagnino! I love each of these names individually, and this movie is my dream collaboration. I CANNOT wait to see how this story comes together. The flick is coming to theaters this fall and it's already one of my most-anticipated 2025 movies.

Here's everything we know about After the Hunt, starring Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield.

When is After the Hunt coming out?

Luca Guadagnino at the new york film festival

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for FLC

After the Hunt is coming to theaters on October 17. Since it's being released by Amazon MGM, we can expect the movie to hit Prime Video after its theatrical run.

What is After the Hunt about?

This new movie follows a college professor (Julia Roberts), who finds herself at a "crossroads" when a beloved student (Ayo Edebiri) makes an accusation against another professor (Andrew Garfield), and the secrecy of her own past is threatened.

“It’s not a movie about sexuality or love. It’s one of my very rare movies where I didn’t tackle that,” Luca said on WTF with Marc Maron. “It’s a very timely movie for where we are now. In terms of the society and the division in society and the extreme positions that we can have vis-a-vis an opinion in a way.”

“It’s about what happens in the milieu of academia between younger and older people and the idea of consent,” he continues. “I can tell you that it’s very loaded. I can tell you that the movie is very provocative, but not in a stupid way, but I would say in a very articulate way. It’s a great script from this first time writer, Nora Garrett.”

And the cast is as intrigued by the story as we are. “I’m very excited,” Ayo Edebiri told Deadline. “[Luca Guadagnino] is a visionary, I think. He cares so deeply about human beings and their relationship to each other. [The film] is sticky. It’s a complicated movie, but I feel so proud to be a part of it and excited to see it. I know that I’m biased, but me aside, everybody’s so amazing. I really was blown away, so I’m really excited.”

Who's in the After the Hunt cast?

Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield

Neilson Barnard/Momodu Mansaray/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After the Hunt stars Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny.

Considering Julia Roberts plays a professor in Mona Lisa Smile (one of my favorite movies ever), she definitely has the authority and grace to knock this role out of the park.

Check out 25 Most-Anticipated New Movies You Don't Want To Miss In 2025 for even more.

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentmovies

The Latest

blake lively amended complaint against justin baldoni for it ends with us
Celebrity News

Read Blake Lively's Text Messages About Justin Baldoni's "Shocking" Behavior On 'It Ends With Us' Set

Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowl Recall
Food News & Menu Updates

Yikes! Trader Joe’s Just Recalled 1 Of Their Most Popular Frozen Meals

Jeremiah Brent interview
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

'Queer Eye' Star Jeremiah Brent Just Shared The One Design Trend That Makes Him Cringe

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama And Baby Will Love
Parenting

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love