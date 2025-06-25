Aldi’s Selling Their Version Of My Favorite Trader Joe’s Item For Just $5

There’s not a ton of flavor combos that hit quite as hard as peanut butter and chocolate do. Whether it’s in a pie, cake, or candy, I’m fully sat. That’s exactly why I buy a tub of Trader Joe’s peanut butter cups nearly every time I go for groceries. But my entire world changed when I learned that Aldi sells their version, and people are hooked.

Scroll on for everything peanut butter and chocolate lovers need to know about this Aldi must-buy.

Aldi According to Aldi shoppers, the Choceur Peanut Butter Cups are “on their own level,” very much addictive, and even better than Reese’s. Knowing this, they’re a must on your next Aldi run. The best part is they run cheaper than TJ’s version – not by much, $0.50, but it’s something.

Reddit One Aldi shopper shared their own story with the sweet cups on Reddit: “You guys weren't kidding about the peanut butter cups,” they wrote in a post under r/Aldi . “I thought, how good can they be, really? And I bought a bag. And it [sat] on top of the refrigerator for about three or four weeks. And then I finally opened it and had one. I'm a former smoker, and back in my heyday. I could go through a pack or a pack and a half if not two packs of Camel non-filters in a night out. I do believe these are more dangerous.” “I’m a sucker for peanut butter and chocolate combo. Those things are in their own league,” one user responded. “My goodness.” “They beat the heck outta Reeses,” another person wrote. “So smooth and the chocolate shell is strong on all sides.”

Trader Joe's All of this praise really has me rethinking my devotion to Trader Joe’s peanut butter cups. Available in both milk and dark chocolate variations, I simply can’t go a day without eating at least one of ‘em. The main differences between TJ’s and Aldi’s version is that Aldi’s are not wrapped (quicker snacking FTW), the peanut butter filling is smoother, and the bag is just a pinch cheaper than Trader Joe’s offerings.



Trader Joe's Another Aldi shopper took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the Choceur Peanut Butter Cups: “DO NOT BUY THIS!!!” their post starts off. “It will destroy every ounce of self control you have and make it hard to maintain a calorie deficit. I AM SUFFERING FROM THE CONSEQUENCES OF LISTENING TO THOSE WHO KEPT RECOMMENDING THIS. PLEASE STAY AWAY BEFORE ITS TOO LATE. I JUST FINISHED A BAG AND GOING TO GET MORE TOMORROW. I'M TOO FAR GONE.” “I made this mistake a couple of months ago,” one user responded. “Sorry to see these PB cups claimed another victim.” “I froze them thinking it would stop me, it didn’t,” someone else said. “It made it worse.” Anyone with a sweet tooth is going to want to beeline to Aldi to try the $5 Choceur Peanut Butter Cups. I’ll be heading there ASAP.

