This New “Must-Try” Trader Joe’s Drink Is Based Off Their Best Dessert

The alcohol section at Trader Joe’s is about to quake in fear of me, because they just dropped a drink based on their very best dessert. And trust me, I can verify that – it’s a sweet treat I enjoy pretty much every single day. Now that I know it’s coming in a sippable form (and alcoholic, nonetheless!) I will need approximately 20 cans to stock up.

Scroll on to discover the new “must-try” Trader Joe’s alcoholic drink inspired by their best dessert around.

@traderjoesnew Yep, I’m speechless. Trader Joe’s just put a Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter on their shelves, and it looks insane. Going off the design of the cans, it’s quite obviously based on the grocer’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups – a treat I keep in my cupboard no matter what.

Trader Joe's I’m not kidding when I say I eat this TJ’s dessert on the daily, either. The cups come in the perfect small size for snacking that I typically peel one open after lunch, and one after dinner for a perfectly-dosed treat. Other than that, I think these cups pair wonderfully with vanilla ice cream as a topping, or even chopped up and baked into cookies!

Back to the porter, though. Per photos shared by Trader Joe’s fan account, @traderjoesnew , the drink is an “imperial porter with peanut butter and natural flavors." The 16-ounce cans are sold in a 4-pack for $15, and each one measures 9.2% alcohol by volume. Whew! One drink will absolutely set you right.

Eva Bronzini / PEXELS Similar to stouts, porters are famously known for their rich, malty flavor profile with notes of dark chocolate, coffee, and caramel – so it’s only right that TJ’s whipped up this peanut butter cup-inspired bev.

@traderjoesnew Some Trader Joe’s fans that caught @traderjoesnew ’s post about the porter flavor weighed in on the new launch. “Honestly these were really good,” one person said. “I love sweets and dark beer; did these beers in my 20’s but in my 40’s there’s way too much going on in this,” another shopper commented. “My suggestion: share the pint with 2-3 others. It will be a boozy sweet bomb.”

Meredith Holser Whatever your preference for alcohol is, if you can’t resist a sweet treat, I'd say Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter is totally worth a try.

