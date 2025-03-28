Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Peanut butter and chocolate lovers, listen up.

This New “Must-Try” Trader Joe’s Drink Is Based Off Their Best Dessert

Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Cups Drink
Meredith Holser
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 28, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

The alcohol section at Trader Joe’s is about to quake in fear of me, because they just dropped a drink based on their very best dessert. And trust me, I can verify that – it’s a sweet treat I enjoy pretty much every single day. Now that I know it’s coming in a sippable form (and alcoholic, nonetheless!) I will need approximately 20 cans to stock up.

Scroll on to discover the new “must-try” Trader Joe’s alcoholic drink inspired by their best dessert around.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter

@traderjoesnew

Yep, I’m speechless. Trader Joe’s just put a Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter on their shelves, and it looks insane. Going off the design of the cans, it’s quite obviously based on the grocer’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups – a treat I keep in my cupboard no matter what.

\u200bTrader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Trader Joe's

I’m not kidding when I say I eat this TJ’s dessert on the daily, either. The cups come in the perfect small size for snacking that I typically peel one open after lunch, and one after dinner for a perfectly-dosed treat. Other than that, I think these cups pair wonderfully with vanilla ice cream as a topping, or even chopped up and baked into cookies!

\u200bTrader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Back to the porter, though. Per photos shared by Trader Joe’s fan account, @traderjoesnew, the drink is an “imperial porter with peanut butter and natural flavors." The 16-ounce cans are sold in a 4-pack for $15, and each one measures 9.2% alcohol by volume. Whew! One drink will absolutely set you right.

Dark Beer

Eva Bronzini / PEXELS

Similar to stouts, porters are famously known for their rich, malty flavor profile with notes of dark chocolate, coffee, and caramel – so it’s only right that TJ’s whipped up this peanut butter cup-inspired bev.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter

@traderjoesnew

Some Trader Joe’s fans that caught @traderjoesnew’s post about the porter flavor weighed in on the new launch.

“Honestly these were really good,” one person said.

“I love sweets and dark beer; did these beers in my 20’s but in my 40’s there’s way too much going on in this,” another shopper commented. “My suggestion: share the pint with 2-3 others. It will be a boozy sweet bomb.”

\u200bTrader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Meredith Holser

Whatever your preference for alcohol is, if you can’t resist a sweet treat, I'd say Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter is totally worth a try.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more can't-miss Trader Joe's news!

food newstrader joe'strader joe's new itemspeanut butterchocolatealcoholic drinksgrocery shoppingdessertfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

julia schlaepfer interview 1923 season 2 alex spencer
Entertainment

Um, Julia Schlaepfer Told Us Spencer & Alex Would "Barely" Reunite Before '1923' Season 2 Premiered

bad habits your hairdresser doesn't like
Hair

6 Salon Habits That Are Secretly Annoying Your Hairdresser

Brumate Tumbler Collaboration
Style News

Brümate Just Revamped Their Popular Tumbler – In The Cutest Spring Colors!

outdated 2000s fashion trends that aged horribly
Style Trends & Inspo

8 "Outdated" Early 2000s Fashion Trends That Aged Horribly

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit