Customize your coffee without spending the extra dollars!

Aldi Shoppers Are Obsessed With This New Starbucks Cold Foam Dupe (Only $4!)

Aldi Cold Foam
Aine Smith / Dupe
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 14, 2025
As fun as going on a coffee run is, it can end up being super costly if you’re hitting up your local shop or closest Starbucks on the regular. This is especially true if you can’t resist a little coffee customization here and there – from syrups to cold foam toppings, asking for the “fun stuff” in your bev can easily rack up extra dollars!

If you’re embracing the at-home barista life in favor of spending more at the coffee counter, you need to make a beeline to Aldi ASAP! The grocer just started stocking a canned cold foam that rivals that of Starbucks, and shoppers are totally hooked.

Scroll on for the details on Aldi’s $4 cold foam dupe that’ll help you save on your coffee bill without sacrificing flavor!

Aldi Cold Foam

Aldi

Meet the Barissimo cold foam, currently sold at Aldi for just $4! It comes in two delicious flavors – Sweet Vanilla and Caramel Macchiato – to top off your iced coffee with a creamy layer of subtle sweetness. While many other store-bought cold foams are packed with various ingredients, this one is made simply from real cream while being powered by real and artificial sweeteners.

Aldi Cold Foam

Reddit

One Aldi fan on Reddit shared their drink creation using the Barissimo Caramel Macchiato cold foam, noting that it “would probably cost $8 at Starbucks.”

Another fan chimed in, saying “that stuff is so good I had to stop buying it lol.”

“I only buy coffee drinks outside of the house about once every couple of months,” one more person said. “This is such a nice treat for much cheaper.”

A few more Aldi shoppers described the cold foam as ”like whipped cream that got melty” and that the topping “wasn't overly sweet.”

Aldi Cold Foam

Reddit

Seeing that adding cold foam to a drink at Starbucks costs $1.25 extra, this $4 can is a real bargain if you’re still seeking out a similar coffee experience at home that won’t cost you so much!

So far, Aldi shoppers have reported good experiences with all of Barissimo’s cold foam flavors, from vanilla and caramel to even pistachio. 👀 Time for an Aldi run!

