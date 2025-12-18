Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

6 Stunning Last-Minute Gifts You Can Get At Aldi For Under $20

By Meredith HolserDec 18, 2025
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co

If you’re quite down to the wire on this year's gift shopping but still want to find things that feel thoughtful, Aldi will be your secret weapon for checking off your list. Their aisles are full of surprisingly great finds for everyone! These six picks give the impression that you got your gift shopping done months ago (even though you know it really just took one day). Oh yeah – and they're all under $20 to keep your budget intact.

Below, find 6 stunning last-minute gifts you can grab at Aldi for $20 and under!

Solas LED Face Mask

Aldi

Solas LED Face Mask

This red light therapy mask is being sold at Aldi for just $20, where similar products can cost literal hundreds of dollars. It emits the same strength of light that higher-end models do, so the skincare lover you're gifting can still reap all of the benefits.

Welby Hot/Cold Therapy Neck + Shoulder Wrap

Aldi

Welby Hot/Cold Therapy Neck + Shoulder Wrap

This $13 wrap was made for achy people. Able to be heated up or frozen, it sits nicely around the shoulders and neck to relieve sore muscles and tightness. It's like going to the spa, except your giftee will never have to leave the house.

Burt's Bees Holiday Lip Balm Gift Pack

Aldi

Burt's Bees Holiday Lip Balm Gift Pack

This $6 Burt's Bees duo conveniently comes in a gift box so you won't have to worry about wrapping at the last minute. It even has a ribbon to hang from to add to the Christmas tree as a cute (and practical) surprise.

Pembrook 4 Pack Black Ink Quote Pens

Aldi

Pembrook 4 Pack Black Ink Quote Pens

Featuring some snarky, Millennial-approved messages, this $5 four-pack of pens is an ideal gift for anyone with a desk job or a simple passion for writing tools.

\u200bLacura Eye Shadow Palette

Aldi

Lacura Eye Shadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette looks so similar to Urban Decay's cult-favorite Naked Palette. Packed with plenty of neutral shades to help your giftee create a wide range of looks, you can add it to your gifting lineup for just $6.

Visage 7 Piece Spa Kit

Aldi

Visage 7 Piece Spa Kit

Complete with exfoliating gloves, two gua sha tools, and beauty sponges, this $9 kit makes a great gift for anyone craving some self-care this season.

