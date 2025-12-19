We’ve all been there: the calendar sneaks up, panic sets in, and suddenly, you’re scrambling for a gift that doesn’t absolutely scream last-minute. There’s good news, though. Thoughtful gifts don’t always have to take weeks of planning. They just need intention and a little bit of focus, especially when it comes to shipping deadlines. To help you finalize your Christmas list, we’ve rounded up 11 great last-minute gifts that feel personal, polished, and anything but rushed. And don't worry – they'll arrive on time!

Scroll on to shop our top 11 last-minute gifts that still feel special for everyone on your list.

Compartés Compartés Best Christmas Chocolate Gift Box Compartés' gourmet chocolate gift boxes are great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Order sets like this by December 22 to be totally gift-ready!

Amazon Moroccanoil Hand Lotion Set Most Amazon finds come with quick shipping turnarounds, especially if you're a Prime member. Prime members can order gifts as late as December 24 for same-day delivery (where available)! This luxe-feeling hand care duo comes with a nice-smelling hand soap and a rich lotion to complete your giftee's routine. It'll feel like a real treat in this dry and cold winter weather.

Amazon Vera Bradley Original 100 Handbag Vera Bradley is so back. We're obsessed with this quilted shoulder bag that ships quickly. Any fashion fanatic is sure to be enamored, too.

Fulton & Roark Fulton & Roark Formula 5 Oil 'Tis the time for some self care! This grooming oil feels like multiple products in one, as your giftee can use it as a hair perfume, beard oil, scalp moisturizer, shave oil, and general body oil. Thanks to its delicious scent, it feels noticeably luxurious but still delivers clear results.

Amazon Cosori 9-In-1 TurboBlaze Air Fryer Air fryers are truly live-saving when it comes to kitchen appliances. There are a ton of models listed on Amazon for last-minute delivery, but we think this Cosori one really takes the cake for its 9-in-1 capabilities. It even comes with a recipe book for added inspo!

Amazon YOTO Player All-In-1 Screen-Free Device This screen-free digital activity cube is a great gift for kids, and it'll arrive before Christmas with same-day delivery when you order it via Amazon. It's enriching and educational, all without screens, mics, or ads. The device is compatible with over 1,000 different cards that deliver everything from music and spoken stories to soundscapes and educational activities. The pixel display can also project images and calming lights that fit into and delight their daily routine.

Amazon TheraFace Mask Available for overnight delivery on Amazon, this LED red light therapy mask will definitely impress any skincare devotee. It simultaneously targets wrinkles, dark spots, and redness for a brighter, younger-looking complexion.

Amazon Levoit Bedroom Air Purifier Shopping for a college kid at the last minute? This compact air purifier makes a great gift to make their stuffy dorm room or apartment feel fresher. Plus, it filters out dust, dirt, and allergens to support their health all year long.

Wild Cosmetics Wild Cosmetics Holiday Mini Deodorant Trio Set This adorable gift set comes complete with three delicious scented deodorants so your giftee can try out Wild Cosmetics' top products. Each one is travel-size, making it a great gift for anyone who travels frequently or has to fly straight home after the holidays.

Amazon Blowfish Malibu Maeve Boots These fashion-forward black boots are currently an entire 60% off, knocking down the price from $110 to $44. Plus, they'll arrive before Christmas – score!

Amazon Knemo LipLock Balm This lip jelly with a subtle wash of color renews, plumps, and firms the lips for a perfect pout. The packaging will definitely call to any beauty lover out there!

