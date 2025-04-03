Aldi Shoppers Are Going Nuts For This Giant $7 Frozen Pretzel That Just Hit Shelves

A big ol’ Bavarian pretzel is the center of a massive buzz among Aldi shoppers right now. Fans across the internet cannot stop raving about the $7 frozen find, and many say it’s a total 10/10. Since we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest groceries, we just had to share this one that carb lovers can’t afford to miss.

Scroll on to discover the frozen snack Aldi fans are simply obsessed with!

Aldi The frozen find in question is the Bavarian Beast Pretzelfrom Milwaukee Pretzel Company . Described as the “perfect appetizer for gatherings,” this snack is crafted using a traditional German recipe. It’s also free from preservatives, artificial ingredients, and added sugars. The best part about it, though? The fact that it’s huge. It easily feeds 3-6 people!

Milwaukee Pretzel Company Soft pretzels are one of those foods that’s hard to hate. When you’ve got a luscious, bready twist covered in chunky salt, how could you possibly go wrong? Knowing this, it’s no surprise that Aldi fans had a hoot with the Bavarian Beast Pretzel once it hit shelves. “This monster was delicious!!” one Reddit user commentedin r/Aldi. “It took my boyfriend and I two days to eat it and we enjoyed every bite. 😂” “Had to buy another one,” another person said. “It’s pretty damn good for $6.99.” “100% top five things we've ever gotten from Aldi,” one more Redditor announced.

Reddit Compared to the classic Super Pretzel (AKA a freezer mainstay of our childhoods), shoppers say this Aldi version is “superior” and the difference between the two is “night and day.” It comes together super quick in the oven, too. Shoppers are prepping their pretzels with everything from honey butter and bacon grease to cinnamon-sugar and homemade beer cheese – yum!

Reddit With plenty of users saying their stores were sold out of the Bavarian Beast Pretzel, you should absolutely stock up if you’re interested in trying it for yourself. As one Aldi shopper warned: “Grab multiple if they have any left!”

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more amazing Aldi finds!