Move Over Rory, Kirk Is Actually The Best Character On 'Gilmore Girls'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Some Gilmore Girls fans relate to Lorelai and Rory, and all of us have a favorite when it comes to Jess, Dean, and Logan (or Tristan). But if I'm honest, my favorite Gilmore Girls character isn't a Gilmore at all — it's Kirk! Not only is he funny, dedicated, and memorable, but he makes every single scene he's in better. Which, in turn, makes the town of Stars Hollow better, too!
He's Hilarious
Lorelai Gilmore might be known for her quick wit, but if you ask me, no one holds a candle to Kirk when it comes to hilarity. He just seems to be a magnet for chaos (poor thing), whether it be dressing up for Stars Hollow's Festival of the Living Art or running around naked because of a night terror. But even the simplest task (like asking Ms. Patty to stop snacking before paying for her groceries) becomes funny when it's left up to Kirk.
He Isn't Afraid Of Reinvention
By the time we meet Kirk in Gilmore Girls, he's had at least 15,000 jobs (according to Kirk himself), and he isn't slowing down anytime soon. Rather than feeling unhappy with a lack of consistency, it seems our favorite Renaissance man thrives on trying a new career every 2 days. And I wouldn't have it any other way.
He Doesn't Take Himself Too Seriously...
Another reason Kirk from Gilmore Girls does so well with new experiences is that he doesn't take himself too seriously. He's unafraid to stand out from the crowd, and even if he gets nervous or awkward around other people, he has an insane amount of confidence. He is himself at all times, and throughout all seven seasons, he never changes for anyone. Now THAT's a great lesson from the show!
...But He Takes Everything Around Him Seriously
However, that being said, Kirk definitely takes everything around him very, very seriously. He treats every assignment, mission, and job like it's life or death. While it seems to grate on everyone's (cough, Luke's) nerves, it's really just a sign that Kirk cares about doing his best.
He Gives 100 Percent
There is no one — and I mean NO ONE — doing it like Kirk. Dressing up in costumes for town traditions, joining musicals, creating his short film. He never goes halfway on anything, and at the end of the day, it just makes Stars Hollow better than ever.
