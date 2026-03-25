Looking for a solid springtime glow? There’s no better time to revamp your vanity than right now. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale officially kicked off today, and while there are deals seemingly everywhere you turn, some of the best ones worth shopping belong to the retailer’s K-beauty collection. From matcha-inspired toner formulas to collagen-packed serums and more, we sifted through hundreds of discounts to curate this list so your sale shopping experience is seamless. Prices are knocked down up to 39% off, but they won’t last long—the sale ends March 31.

Shop our top 9 on-sale skincare finds from Amazon’s spring sale below before the discounts disappear.

Amazon TIRTIR Matcha PDRN Skin Toner This fast-absorbing toner is powered by soymilk and centella to help calm redness and even skin tone. If your skin tends to get stressed out from makeup, sun, or allergies, this formula is worth a try. Snag it while it's on sale for just $17.50 (was $25).

Amazon ROUND LAB Camellia Collagen Mask Collagen masks like this are truly unmatched for depositing that 'glass skin' look. They lock in your skin's existing moisture and enhance it with a blend of collagen, panthenol, and shea butter. One wear will help your skin appear smoother and tighter—a major refresh worth investing in as we move into spring. This pack of four face masks is currently 17% off, costing $19 instead of the original $23. You can also opt to use an Amazon coupon to bring the price down to $14.82.

Amazon COSRX Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50 Amazon's sunscreen deals are so good right now. This pick is currently 30% off, but delivers all the benefits a high-end formula would. Shielding the skin from both UVA and UVB rays, it brings a semi-matte finish worthy of layering under makeup without any white cast in sight. Plus, over time, your skin barrier will get stronger, thanks to the inclusion of vitamin E. Find it on sale for $16.10 (was $23).

Amazon Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Touted as a "face lift cream," this Olay formula fights signs of aging using a triple collagen peptide, antioxidants, niacinamide and pro-vitamin B5. It essentially strengthens the cellular bonds on the surface of your skin for improved elasticity, a better barrier, and youthful glow. It's now 30% off. You'll pay $26.24 instead of the original price of $37.49.

Amazon Origins GinZing Glow-Boosting Vitamin C Serum Vitamin C serum is so worth it if you're wanting to 'lift' any dark spots and even out your skin's tone. This pick not only tackles said concerns with vitamin C, but also caffeine from coffee beans and ginseng. Over time, your skin's natural cell turnover will improve for a smoother, brighter appearance. Shop it for $39 (was $49) while the Big Spring Sale lasts.

Amazon Bubble Skincare Soft Launch Cream Cleanser Specifically formulated for dry and sensitive skin types, this cleanser is an expert at tackling oil, grime, and makeup residue without stripping the skin barrier—AKA no harshness here. A gentle, yet effective cleanse like this will set your skin up for success all season long. It's now 20% off, so you'll pay just $7.98 (was $9.98).

Amazon ANUA PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray This hydrating face mist delivers a dewy glass skin look with just a few spritzes. It's loaded with hyaluronic acid and collagen alongside one of the hottest K-beauty skincare ingredients at the moment: PDRN. PDRN is derived from salmon DNA and is effective for skin repair, collagen production, and reduced inflammation. You can use this fine spray to 'wake up' your skin, refresh a face of mid-day makeup, or add an extra layer of hydration at night. Snag it for $16.80 (was $21) before the Big Spring Sale is over.

Amazon medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Toner Jelly Pads Another cult-fave PDRN product, these toner pads come with a jelly-like texture that soothes angry skin while simultaneously plumping it. Simply smooth a few pads over the areas you want to target, let them sit for at least five minutes, and peel them off to reveal a firmer, more hydrated appearance. The 70-count is currently on sale for $15.12 (was $24.90).

Amazon JUMISO Niacinamide 20 Serum This powerful niacinamide serum is ideal for eradicating dark spots, discoloration, and dullness. It also helps to smooth out your skin for that coveted glass skin look. It's now a whopping 30% off, with a price tag of $16.80 (was $24).

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