While Amazon’s Big Spring Sale doesn't officially kick off until March 25, you can still snag some amazing early deals right now. A handful of early discounts are already live, offering you a rare head start on tried-and-true skincare, hair tools, travel-size toiletries, and much more. This year’s grouping of early deals isn’t just ‘fillers’ for your vanity. Some of our editor-favorite name brands and high-end finds are on sale.

Ahead of the Big Spring Sale's official start, we’ve curated 10 standout early beauty deals worth snagging now so you get the savings before they quickly disappear.

Amazon BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ionic Dual-Voltage Hair Dryer This lightweight hair dryer with high-speed ionic power dries your locks super quick so you can get out the door in style. It comes with three different speeds and heat settings for added customization. Snag it for 30% off ahead of the Big Spring Sale—it's now $139.99 (was $199.99).

Amazon EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Sunscreen is a skincare non-negotiable, especially once springtime rolls around and the sun starts peeking out. You'll want to stock up on a high-performance formula like this one for everyday wear (or even your vacation plans!) because it offers broad spectrum protection with SPF 40. Better yet, it's tinted, which can help even our your skin tone for a youthful glow. It's on early deal for $34.40 now (was $43).

Amazon Nishel Hair Tool Travel Carrying Bag This soft carrying tote ensures you don't just toss your expensive hair tools into your suitcase, increasing the likelihood of damage. The interior comes with a built-in divider and some small pockets for further organization. This pick will be so nice to have if you're jetting off for spring or summer break or even if you travel frequently for work. Shop it for just $12.99 (was $18.99).

Amazon Starface Star Wash + Salicylic Acid The acne struggle is so real, but a solid salicylic acid face wash like this one can help ease the look and feel of the peskiest breakouts. This on-sale pick is formulated with a blend of salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin that tackle excess oil and gunk while cleansing away makeup and leaving behind a hydrated skin barrier. Plus, compared to similar acne face washes, it's surprisingly affordable. Snag it while it's on early deal now for $13.97 (was $15.99).

Amazon Mixsoon Bean Cream-Deep Moisturizer Face Cream This top-rated K-beauty moisturizer is ideal for maintaining a healthy skin barrier without irritating its surface, thanks to its fermented bean extract, fermented Korean pear, fermented pomegranate, and fermented barley formula. Usually shoppable for $35 a jar, it;' on early deal for a limited time for just $23.60.

Amazon Grace & Stella Gel Eye Patches This product's claim of being "an energy drink for your eyes" is no understatement. If you need some extra help waking up in the morning (especially when it comes to your glowy skincare routine and simply looking alive), these gel eye masks will change everything. They're very easy to use, de-puffing and brightening the under-eye area within minutes. Pro tip: pop them in the fridge for an extra soothing experience. This 24-count is 31% off right now, selling for $19.95 (was $29).

Amazon Laura Geller's Greatest Baked Trio Palette Refreshing your makeup collection for spring? Consider adding some elegant shimmer and glow with this on-sale blush palette. It's complete with three universal shades of bronzer, blush, and highlighter, making it easy to perfect your base makeup with a single product. Usually $36, it's now on sale for $18 for a limited time—that's a whole 50% off.

Amazon TheraFace Therabody Mask Glo Cordless Red Light Face Mask Working to stimulate the skin and reduce signs of aging, this high-power red light face mask is beloved by shoppers for its real results over time. It's super soothing to use at the end of each day, and you really only need several minutes for each session. The best part is you can go hands-free while using it, thanks to the included adjustable strap. Shop it for $299.99 (was $379.99) while the Big Spring Sale's early deals last.

Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Super Serum Vitamin C serum is a must for any springtime skincare routine since it helps to brighten dark spots and give your skin a noticeable glow over time. No more dull winter skin! This TruSkin formula is top-rated on Amazon with thousands of shoppers reporting a five-star rating. It's on sale now for $23.99 (was $49.99).

Amazon Flamingo On The Go Razor Kit Shaving on vacation isn't super ideal, but if you must get the job done, this on-the-go kit makes it all so easy. It comes with a small razor, one replacement blade, and two travel-size bottles of Flamingo's foaming shave gel so you have every step prepped and ready. Plus, it all arrives in a convenient carrying case so you can pack it away and head right out. Shop it for $13.55 (was $15.99) now.

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