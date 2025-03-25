Amazon’s Big Spring Saleis officially here, and it’s packed with endless deals on everything from fashion to home furnishings. Of course, we’re starting our sale search with the beauty aisle – so many of our go-to skincare goodies and makeup faves are all under a mere $10 right now, and we just have to share ‘em so you can shop ‘em!

Scroll on to shop our top 8 deals on Amazon beauty finds you can’t miss before the sale’s over!

Amazon e.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner This is by far the best drugstore eyeliner out there. Designed with a convenient retractable (no-sharpen!) tip, it's super easy to take on the go for any touch-ups. Plus, the color payoff and wearability of each shade is insanely impressive.

Amazon If you're looking for an eyeliner that, no matter the circumstances, does not budge, this $5 is the perfect pick-me-up. You can find it in a handful of different colors to suit your makeup needs. Promising review: "I can’t believe I’ve been trying to make felt tipped eyeliners work for so long. Usually I put on felt tipped eye liner and it barely shows up, maybe my eye lids are watery or oily. So naturally within a hour or two it doesn’t even look like I’ve put on eye liner. This is not the case with this elf eye cream retractable liner. It actually shows up right away, it also lasts for hours. Even after 8 hours there was still some on my eyes, although I did need to re apply in some spots. It also didn’t smudge. For it to last at all and not smudge is amazing for me."

Amazon Nivea Body, Face, & Hand Moisturizing Cream Though some people may see this $10 tinned cream as truly "old school,"many others still hold it near and dear for its ability to moisturize and heal dry skin in need of nourishment.

Amazon The thick, non-greasy formula is chockfull of provitamin B5 that really sinks deep into the skin. The best part is it's really gentle, so you can use it on your face, body, and hands. Promising review: "Nivea is a great product. My parents always had a tin of it around. I've continued the tradition. It is a wonderful thick cream that moisturizes well. Great value for the price, as a little goes a long way. Softens rough skin."

Amazon Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm B+C Affiliate Writer, Meredith, truly cannot get enough of this stuff from Versed. It's a thick, moisturizing face balm that really nails down the 'slugging' skincare trend without totally swamping your skin. It is fairly oily and shiny after one application, so she recommends using it only at night – and you'll wake up with a glowy complexion!

Amazon Its $10 (was $18) formula is loaded up with bacuri and kokum butters and apricot kernel oil that are all dedicated to protecting the skin barrier. Though these ingredients may sound intimidating, the product is still wonderfully gentle overall for any skin type. Promising review: "I have very sensitive skin and LOVE this as an overnight moisturizer. It's thick but a little goes a long way. The winter where I live is very dry. I use it every night before bed, my skin feels great in the morning! It's neutral smelling but I prefer that."

Amazon Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo This $7 (was $10) shampoo will set all your hair growth goals so right. It's made with rosemary and mint essential oils that help stimulate the scalp for better growth, along with biotin that ensures your locks don't lose moisture during the washing process. Snag the coordinating conditioner to get the full benefits (read an editor's review here)! Promising review: "This shampoo is my favorite. It has a nice smell and gives my thinning hair a lot of volume and softness. Lathers well. Packaged well, no leaks. Hair loss has slowed down some. I will definitely continue to use."

Amazon e.l.f. Cosmetics Glossy Lip Stain This $6 (yes, $6!) lip stain is unlike most lip stains in the way that it boasts a fun, glossy formula. Where some leave-on lip stains may dry up and make your lips look crusty AF (hate that), this one nourishes your pout, all the while leaving a nice wash of color behind.

Amazon This e.l.f. product stole the heart of B+C Affiliate Writer, Meredith, for its natural look, comfortable wear, and undeniable affordability. Its low price of $6 makes it so easy to try out the lip stain trend without going all-in! There are also so many shades to pick from, so you're sure to find one that suits you perfectly. Promising review: "This was the first time buying any thing that was being called a lip stain. I didn’t want to spend a lot since I wasn’t sure if I would like them or if they worked the way people said they did. This goes on very easy and I have only used it a few times now, but it did last for a number of hours and did not come off when I ate or drink anything. I have thinner lips, but I like at this at least helps them show up more and when I don’t want to wear a lot of color, this is a soft neutral."

Amazon Method Pure Peace Body Wash This $8 body wash smells like heaven, truly. With notes of peony, rose water, and pink sea salt, it's perfectly feminine and clean and feels like a total treat in the shower or bath. Though fragranced, it's still gentle on the skin and provides a good amount of moisture after each use!

Amazon This body wash from Method also boasts a unique biodegradable formula made with plant-based cleansers that contains zero parabens or phthalates to ensure healthy skin 24/7. Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy this as I was not sure about how the scent would be. I am pleasantly surprised.

It has a simple rose smell, but it's mild and lacks that perfumey, cloying sort of smell that can happen with floral scents. Very simple, like I'm rubbing roses on myself. Not super strong, it lingers but doesn't feel like it's following you around all day either."

Amazon Essence Lash Princess Mascara This $5 mascara definitely doesn't feel like it's $5. It undeniably volumizes and lengthens your lashes in a few simple swipes, all without those pesky clumps you might expect from a more affordable product.

Amazon The brush itself features an easy-to-use conic shape that lets you access the entirety of your lashes for a cohesive look, too! Promising review: "What a little hidden gem this is. I first saw this on a you tube video and decided to try it. The bottle is adorable, but the contents will blow you away. It's probably the best mascara or one of the best that I have ever used. It was very inexpensive so even though the woman on the you tube video was saying how great it was, I wasn't expecting it to be all that great, but was still curious. I'm really glad I bought it, because it is the best mascara from a company no one probably even knows of because it is not mainstream. Buy it! I think you will love it!!"

Amazon Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush The Wet Brush is a team favorite around here. It's gentle, lightweight, and oftentimes comes in the cutest colors and patterns to make our hair care routines more fun.

Amazon If you're still using your old, ratty hair brush, the flexible bristles on the Wet Brush will feel like a total treat on your head. They help minimize breakage while still effectively detangling your locks. We're simply obsessed with this $7 rainbow colorway, too! Promising review: "It glides through my hair effortlessly, detangling without pulling or causing breakage. The bristles are gentle yet effective, making it perfect for both wet and dry hair. Plus, the color is so pretty! If you struggle with knots or just want a great everyday brush, this one is a must-have!"

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more stunning Amazon deals – and find our absolute favorite products easily through out Amazon storefront!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.