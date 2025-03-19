Amazon just announced the official dates of their annual Big Spring Sale, and tons of deals are set to drop next week. From March 25-31, the shopping giant will offer 50% off Amazon Haul purchases, up to 40% off select apparel and beauty , sports and travel essentials , and outdoor furniture and gardening supplies, as well as up to 35% off select lawn and grilling equipment and home storage and bedding.

Scroll on for the 15 best Amazon deals to shop ahead of the 2025 Big Spring Sale!

Plenty of your favorite brands and products will be included in the Big Spring Sale, though many items are already available to shop for a great deal right now! We sifted through some early deals and uncovered these 15 hidden gems to help you get a head start.

Amazon Zodiac Idra Mary Jane Flats Mesh flats are our vice when it comes to spring and summer footwear. Luckily, you can easily rock the trend with this pair that's 25% off!

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 30-Ounce Tumbler A Stanley tumbler for $26 when it's normally $35?! Count us in. Plus, this purple color is just gorgeous!

Amazon Grapent Classic Blue Barrel Jeans These comfy barrel jeans come in so many different washes and patterns (including leopard print!) for just $30 right now.

Amazon Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum Take $150 off this luxe cordless vacuum that offers an entire hour of continuous use on a full charge, plus a bagless filter that's easy to clean with a quick hand wash!

Amazon Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow Ideal for back, side, and stomach sleepers alike, this pillow is unlike anything you've ever laid on before. It comes prepped and ready with a memory foam filler that you can add or remove as much of as you like to suit your perfect night of sleep. Snag it for 20% off right now!

Amazon Prettygarden Bodycon Maxi Tube Dress Everyone needs a sleek strapless black dress to sport for all kinds of occasions. This flattering pick comes in so many different shades for just $38 (was $51).

Amazon Hanni Fatty Body Moisturizer Stick Packed with fatty acids, this travel-friendly moisture stick nourishes your skin in just a few easy swipes. It's currently 15% off so you can give your skin the love (and the glow) it's craving for springtime and summer!

Amazon Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss High-Velocity Hair Dryer This streamlined hair dryer comes with three attachments to suit any hair type or desired hairstyle. It works its magic ultra-fast using a high speed and ionic technology to prevent damage to your locks. Take $40 off now!

Amazon Coofay Travel Backpack This structure travel pack will suit any and every adventure with endless zippered compartments, including one for a pair of shoes and your laptop! It even comes ready with a USB charging port for your on-the-go tech needs. The dimensions are airplane-friendly, too – ditch your bulky duffle bag for this pick that's 10% off right now!

Amazon ErGear Adjustable Electric Standing Desk Wanna upgrade your WFH setup? This sturdy standing desk is currently on an amazing deal for $60 off.

Amazon Cosori 9-In-1 Air Fryer Home cooks adore this air fryer not only for its sleek look, but its ability to get the job done super quickly! It has a convenient pre-heat feature that speeds up the cooking process for everything from your favorite TJ's frozen snacks to veggies and homemade fries. It's now on sale for $90 (was $120).

Amazon Spring Step Wakefield Sandals Comfy spring sandals = found! These platform cuties with durable decorate straps will pair well with everything from jeans to dresses, and they're a whopping 50% off right now, knocking the OG price of $120 down to $60. Wowza.

Amazon Xiaoxuemeng Baggy Wide Leg Pants These pants give the effect of the ever-trendy barrel jeans – just without the jeans component. The elastic waistband amps up their cozy factor, plus you'll enjoy having convenient pockets on either side of your bod for carrying small essentials in the day-to-day. They're now just $25 (was $33)!

Amazon Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth headphones are a must for anyone who likes to take their music, podcasts, or audiobooks on-the-go. This premium pair from Beats even features noise-cancelling technology that lets you focus in with ease. They're on sale right now for $180 (was $350)!

Amazon Litter Box Autoscooper This product will be a total lifesaver for anyone who has a cat. Designed with an automatic cleaning function and a pull-out trash bag design, it takes the hassle out of handling kitty litter – and definitely beats out any traditional box. It's currently on sale for $170 (was $240).

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.