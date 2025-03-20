My favorite part of spring is finally being able to open up my back patio and toss the cushions back on the my furniture. After a season of heavy rains (Northern California's version of winter), my patio furniture is looking a little worse for wear. I'm ready for a refresh — new rug, pillows, and twinkling lights are just the things to spruce up my outdoor decor and set the mood. If you're looking to upgrade your outdoor setup too, we've got you covered.

Here are 8 Amazon outdoor finds to elevate your patio aesthetic!

cottonbro studio Outdoor String Lights 100FT Outdoor string lights are pretty affordable and make such an impact on making your space feel warm and inviting. These lights from Amazon are similar to those pictured above, and are marketed as waterproof, snowproof, sunproof, and windproof!

Amazon 7ft Patio Umbrella with Fringe Fringe is having a moment in decor. Elevate your outdoor space with this chic yet affordable umbrella — it adds a touch of personality while keeping you cool and shaded.

Amazon 7 Piece Outdoor Patio Set Love this comfy wicker set for a classic, contemporary vibe.

Amazon Acacia Wood Lounge Chair Recliner Soak up the sun or escape into a good book with this cozy and well-reviewed recliner — complete with an attached table, perfect for your lemonade or limoncello.

Amazon Outdoor Striped Porch Mat Available in multiple sizes, this porch mat protect your bare feet in the hot sun.

Amazon Wicker All-Weather Planter Set with Liners Wicker is making a comeback. These all-weather planters are a great way to refresh your space with a touch of greenery.

Amazon Outdoor Green Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2 Turn your outdoor space into a cozy retreat for the next six months with these 18x18 pillows in a fresh, spring-green hue.

Amazon Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table Warm up spring nights with this cozy fire pit you can use well into fall.

