17 “Stunning” Anthropologie Spring Decor Pieces For Every Room In Your House
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Anthropologie's latest decor drop is bursting with springtime energy – from fun florals to plenty of playful colors, these 17 pieces will instantly brighten any space! If you’re looking to bring a breath of fresh air to your home decor game, you came to the right place. We’re totally swooning for the new season.
Scroll on for 17 stunning Anthropologie spring decor finds!
Anthropologie
By Hope Floral Melamine Serving Platter
Perfect for serving up springtime desserts, this floral platter is begging for a spot in your kitchen.
Anthropologie
Clara Petite Gallery Wall Mirror
This yellow-lined wall mirror is simply too cute! It comes in a smaller size that's ideal for adding to a gallery wall or small hallway space.
Anthropologie
Dduende Studio Café Icon Cotton Pillow
Your couch will officially be the cutest couch once you've snagged this cafe-themed pillow to put on it. The gingham is springtime's perfect match!
Anthropologie
Checkered Fruit Coir Printed Doormat
Both your 'hi's and 'goodbye's will be cheerful as ever with this graphic doormat.
Anthropologie
Beau Bow Gold Picture Frame
Bows carry that playful energy that spring typically calls for, so encase your best memories in these adorable frames for years to come!
Anthropologie
Cici Stackable Table Lamp
This unique lamp comes in a fun stackable silhouette so you can easily switch things up when you feel like your bedside table or living room needs a refresh!
Anthropologie
Bristol Glass Bud Vase
Your Trader Joe's flower hauls will have a place to live all season long with this adorable bud vase. It also comes in several other spring-ready colors and funky shapes if this pink baby isn't quite your style.
Anthropologie
Eleanor Striped Glass Candle Holder
Hosting a spring dinner party? Complete your table spread with these adorably-striped candle holders for added coziness.
Anthropologie
Cozy Cocoon Fringed Throw Blanket
You've gotta cozy up on the couch no matter the season, but this throw is essentially screaming 'spring' with its pastel palette.
Anthropologie
Iluka Cotton Printed Floral Quilt
Florals and scalloped edges define this stunning quilt, and we couldn't be more obsessed!
Anthropologie
Ellen Merchant Cottage Cotton Towels
Available in both a bath towel and a hand towel size, these pink and green towels have a vintage-esque pattern so cute, you might just want to leave them out for display!
Anthropologie
Floral Stem Wine Glass
Oh, wow! This elegant wine glass is fixed up with a pink flower to evoke all the springtime feels. You can also find it in purple and white iterations – either way, get ready to pour up some rosé.
Anthropologie
Gingham Curtain
Gingham feels undeniably 'spring' to us, and with these curtains, you can let the light in with style.
Anthropologie
Floral Ceramic Berry Basket
We want to make a trip to the farmer's market ASAP just because of this adorable berry basket. It's made of ceramic and boasts an adorable pattern that's stunning enough to include at the dinner table.
Anthropologie
Neon Dove Wall Art
This charming neon dove is painted with plenty of bright colors to match your seasonal energy.
Anthropologie
Lilypad Floral Mug
Fit for any drink of your choosing, these floral mugs are total works of art in themselves. Every sip will feel so fun and lavish!
Anthropologie
Gardenia Fresh White Cashmere & Musk Ceramic Candle
Notes of cashmere, crushed blackcurrant, amber, iris, and smooth sandalwood will float throughout your space when you set a flame to this candle. Plus, the ceramic vessel it's housed in is dotted in countless springtime icons like flowers, dragonflies, and bunnies.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.