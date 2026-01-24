Can we take a second to dive into all the awesome benefits an Amex credit card can afford you? I know, I know – owning an American Express card comes with an annoying annual fee that can add up to $500. But honestly, now that I’ve done my research on all the benefits, I feel like the fee is worth it.

If you own (or are thinking about applying for) an American Express Gold or an American Express Platinum card, here are 4 "hidden" benefits to consider!

Constantino Filmes / PEXELS 1. Travel savings Perhaps traveling is a significant part of your life. You want to explore the ancient streets of Florence and stroll the gilded halls of Versailles in France. You yearn to walk the cobblestone streets of London after high tea, or slurp from the best bowl of ramen noodles that Tokyo has to offer. If this sounds like you, Amex could be a great option as it helps you save on travel costs. Whether it’s saving on rental cars, hotels, or baggage insurance, Amex has you covered, big time. As someone who is passionate about vacationing in various countries across the globe, I’m glad I have Amex to make my experience more cost-efficient.

Cole Yap / PEXELS 2. Food savings Where are all my fellow foodies? If you, like me, are always ordering from food delivery apps like UberEats or Grubhub, you’re gonna want to listen up: I love experimenting with different restaurants, spices, and flavors, and Amex helps me save up to $10 a month on dining credits when using Grubhub and at restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory and Five Guys. A major bonus, if you ask me!

Antoni Shkraba Studio / PEXELS 3. Online retail rewards I’m gonna admit it. I’m super lazy when it comes to shopping, so the less effort I have to put in, the better. As such, I’m always making online purchases in my pajamas, and Amex offers additional rewards for purchases made at online retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Chewy, and more.

Sam Lion / PEXELS 4. Clothes shopping rewards I like to think of myself as a bit of a fashionista. Sometimes, the most stylish outfits are found at department stores like Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, Sax Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom. But you don’t have to go to high-end shops to find adorable, high-quality 'fits. JCPenney, Dillard’s, and Kohl's also have chic outfits. And guess what? Amex offers additional rewards when you purchase clothing items at these select stores. (Music to my shopaholic ears.)

