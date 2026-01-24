Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Most cardholders stop at airport lounges and travel points. But if you aren't using these four 'hidden' lifestyle credits, you're leaving hundreds of dollars on the table every year.

4 Epic Benefits You Didn't Know Amex Credit Cards Come With (Despite High Annual Fees)

Amex credit card benefits
Dave Garcia / PEXELS
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 24, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

Can we take a second to dive into all the awesome benefits an Amex credit card can afford you? I know, I know – owning an American Express card comes with an annoying annual fee that can add up to $500. But honestly, now that I’ve done my research on all the benefits, I feel like the fee is worth it.

If you own (or are thinking about applying for) an American Express Gold or an American Express Platinum card, here are 4 "hidden" benefits to consider!

View of a plane wing in the sky above white clouds

Constantino Filmes / PEXELS

1. Travel savings

Perhaps traveling is a significant part of your life. You want to explore the ancient streets of Florence and stroll the gilded halls of Versailles in France. You yearn to walk the cobblestone streets of London after high tea, or slurp from the best bowl of ramen noodles that Tokyo has to offer.

If this sounds like you, Amex could be a great option as it helps you save on travel costs. Whether it’s saving on rental cars, hotels, or baggage insurance, Amex has you covered, big time. As someone who is passionate about vacationing in various countries across the globe, I’m glad I have Amex to make my experience more cost-efficient.

Close up view of a burger and fries in the sun

Cole Yap / PEXELS

2. Food savings

Where are all my fellow foodies? If you, like me, are always ordering from food delivery apps like UberEats or Grubhub, you’re gonna want to listen up: I love experimenting with different restaurants, spices, and flavors, and Amex helps me save up to $10 a month on dining credits when using Grubhub and at restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory and Five Guys. A major bonus, if you ask me!

Person online shopping for clothes at a laptop using a credit card

Antoni Shkraba Studio / PEXELS

3. Online retail rewards

I’m gonna admit it. I’m super lazy when it comes to shopping, so the less effort I have to put in, the better. As such, I’m always making online purchases in my pajamas, and Amex offers additional rewards for purchases made at online retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Chewy, and more.

Woman shopping for clothes

Sam Lion / PEXELS

4. Clothes shopping rewards

I like to think of myself as a bit of a fashionista. Sometimes, the most stylish outfits are found at department stores like Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, Sax Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom. But you don’t have to go to high-end shops to find adorable, high-quality 'fits. JCPenney, Dillard’s, and Kohl's also have chic outfits. And guess what? Amex offers additional rewards when you purchase clothing items at these select stores. (Music to my shopaholic ears.)

Subscribe to our newsletter for more finance tips!

moneyfinancial advicefinancelifestyle

The Latest

michael b jordan fourth wing tv show
TV

We Just Got The Best 'Fourth Wing' Show Update

michael fassbender as joe kennedy
TV

Everything to Know About Netflix's New 'Kennedy' Series

Millennial fashion trends coming back in 2026
Style Trends & Inspo

Millennials, Rejoice: The "Cringe" Fashion Trends We Loved Are Cool Again

56 days cast dove cameron avan jogia
TV

'56 Days' Is The Erotic Thriller You'll Want To Binge Watch In One Sitting

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit