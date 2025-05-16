It's been on my bucket list to visit London since I was a little girl and last month I finally took the plunge and flew to the UK. Like many people, I've been familiar with London not only because of One Directionand beloved Disney movies like Peter Pan but also because of the royal family and the popular theatre scene.

That said, I planned this trip solely on my own just by using Google, perusing through TikTok videos, and word of mouth from friends who have been. Now, there's no one right way to visit London and see the sights, however, I think I did a pretty good job and wanted to share some insights on what you may want to consider doing on your trip to this wonderful city.

Keep on reading to find some recommendations on places to stay, eat, popular attractions and shows to see while you're across the pond. Plus, I even included a tip on how you can save money on your visit!

The Londoner Where to Stay in London There are a lot of hotels to stay at in London whether you're looking to stay steps away from Leicester Square or in a more secluded area away from the hustle and bustle of Oxford and Regent Street. The Londoner If you're looking to splurge on a hotel during your trip, then The Londoner is the way to go. This five-star luxury hotel is one of the nicest hotels I've ever stayed at and I've stayed at some very nice properties. Maybe I'm biased since it's located steps away from the West End and I love musical theater, but I was thoroughly impressed with this hotel from the friendly staff to the amenities. The hotel has 350 rooms and suites for guests and they are very modern and up to date with the latest technology and decor. Not only did my view of the Big Ben stand out, but also the heated toilet seat. I've never stayed at a hotel that had this before so it was a pleasant surprise and a nice touch to an already fabulous room. If you're looking for great food while in London, you won't want to miss out on the hotel restaurant. Whitcomb's had some of the best food I had during my stay in England. I highly recommend the burrata and the wild mushroom risotto.

Treehouse London Treehouse London If you're looking for a cute and quaint hotel that's still in a central location closer to a lot of tourist destinations and shopping hubs, then the Treehouse London should be high on your list. This boutique hotel is located steps away from Regent Street and across the way from the BBC. Many rooms have wonderful views of the skyline and have cute and colorful decor inside that you don't see very often like a Paddington stuffed animal and a cuckoo clock. Aside from having spacious rooms with modern amenities, the hotel also has a rooftop bar with 360-degree views and a delicious Mexican restaurant. The lobby of this hotel is very unique in that it's very playful and fun. For example, there is complimentary candy for guests to enjoy and eye-catching art and furniture to sit back and relax.

Sofitel London St James Sofitel London St James The Sofitel London St James feels like you're stepping foot into a royal palace with its large lobby filled with stunning red sofas and larger than life pieces of artwork. The rooms are incredibly spacious and have a vintage flare to them with colorful carpets and elegant upholstery. If you're looking for delicious food, then you'll want to make a reservation at Wild Honey St James. The hotel's Michelin-star restaurant has a specially curated menu filled with exquisite dishes from Chef Anthony Demetre that have a French flare. Be sure to stop by The Rose Lounge for a cup of tea in the afternoon and to chat with friends while surrounded by pink walls and rosy red sofas.

1 Hotel Mayfair 1 Hotel Mayfair As you can tell, I did a lot of hotel hopping during my trip to London but had to end it on a high note. 1 Hotel Mayfair has a selection of rooms and suites open to guests with gorgeous views of the city. This hotel stands out in that it feels like you've stepped into the heart of nature while being in a bustling city. Aside from that, this property puts sustainability and nature at the forefront. For example, the property uses 50 percent less energy than that of other hotels and uses recycled materials for other mainstay items like clothing hangers, laundry bags, etc. A unique feature of this hotel is that each room has a water dispenser inside of it. As someone who only drinks water this was a massive perk so I didn't have to spend money on water bottles during my stay.

Seven Dials Market Where to Eat in London Planning out a few good meals is an essential part of a good trip! And London has plenty of good food to offer! Here's where I would go! Seven Dials Market If you're a fan of food markets like Chelsea Market in New York City, then you'll love Seven Dials Market. This food hall is home to tons of local vendors with different types of cuisines whether you're craving Mexican, Italian, Chinese, and anything else you can imagine. I went to The Cheese Bar and tried small plates off the conveyor belt and it was such a unique experience. If you have a sweet tooth like me, then you'll want to stop by Little Pudding to try their viral croissant and doughnut bread pudding — it's delicious.

Borough Market A trip to London isn't complete without a visit to Borough Market. Beware there are loads of crowds and lines at this market but it is home to a number of vendors that have unique food and beverage options. Whether you're craving fish and chips or a sweet piece of fudge, you'll find it at Borough Market. I highly recommend going on a weekday to try and avoid the crowds that pop up on the weekends.

Manteca Manteca Every TikTok and article I saw prior to my trip said I had to make a reservation at Manteca so that's exactly what I did. This restaurant is known for its shareable menu and specializes in whole-animal butchery. Since I'm not the biggest meat eater, I decided to get their handmade pastas and they did not disappoint. I'd highly recommend trying the lumache and pappardelle pastas and getting a few appetizers to share.

NAC London NAC London Located in Mayfair, NAC London is one of the most popular restaurants for locals and tourists alike. I came across this restaurant on TikTok that has become popular for its ice cream sundaes and let me tell you it didn't disappoint. I only went for dessert and it was delicious, however, you have to sit outside and have a 45 minute time slot if you're not ordering off the main menu. It wasn't the most pleasant dining experience and the service wasn't great either, but the cookie sundae was my favorite dessert I had on my trip.

St. James Hotel & Club Where to Have Tea in London London is known for their afternoon teas and if you're interested in doing one during your trip, here are a few spots you won't want to miss. First off, the NoMad London located in the Covent Garden area, is home to one of the most popular afternoon teas in London. The menu consists of tiny finger sandwiches, pastries, and scones alongside an assortment of teas to choose from. The open-air dining room is extremely chic and sophisticated and is perfect for those Instagram-photos and get-togethers. If you're looking for an afternoon tea that is more laid back, then The Academy Hotel should be on your radar. Mr Ma's Afternoon Tea takes place at The Academy Hotel and is your standard tea with an Asian flare. I loved the cups and saucers they had at this tea as they were beautifully decorated and made me feel very elegant and sophisticated. Last but not least, you'll want to check out the St. James Hotel & Club for their afternoon tea. I went for the festive Christmas themed tea and it was so adorable and fun. They had cute holiday-themed pastries alongside finger sandwiches and scones.

Pixabay Where to Visit in London As a first timer in London, I wanted to do and see it all. I did my research about different tourist attractions and used a GoCity Pass to make the most out of my trip. I'm always on the hunt for a good deal and when I came across the pass I knew it made the most logical sense for me. GoCity Pass offers different packages, however, I decided to go with the two-day all inclusive pass. This was able to get me into popular attractions without having to pay for each one which saved me money in the end. It doesn't include everything, but pretty darn close, so I'd highly recommend it for first timers.

The Shard The Shard There's nothing better than seeing the city of London from a bird's eye view. At 95 storeys tall, you can venture to the top of the building to get a 360-degree view of London. You can purchase tickets online or have it included as part of your GoCity Pass. It does sell out quickly so you'll want to be sure to reserve a time slot ahead of time so you can take in the gorgeous views.

Jerome Dominici The London Eye Similar to The Shard, you can't miss you can't miss out on The London Eye during your trip to England. This must-see spot reaches a maximum of 443 about the ground and takes about 30 minutes to complete from start to finish. It's a great option if you have kids or simply want a unique way to see the whole city.

AXP Photography Westminster Abbey If you're interested in seeing a historically significant church during your time in London, then you'll want to head over to Westminster Abbey. Located steps away from the Big Ben, this church has beautiful stained glass windows, religious and royal figures, and lots of history. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door so you can stop in at your leisure but just take note of the hours of operation prior to visiting.

Royal Collection Trust The places listed above are just a few of the many sights and attractions that London has to offer. If you're looking for more, then here are a list of some other hot spots you'll want to check out: Kew Gardens

Buckingham Palace

Tower Bridge

Big Ben

Regent's Park

National Portrait Gallery

Matilda The Musical What Shows to see in London Similar to New York City, London has a robust theater scene in an area known as the West End. Some popular shows include Matilda The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Come Alive! The Official Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular, Back to the Future, and Mamma Mia. Many of the shows offer rush tickets where you can get same-day tickets for more affordable prices which I highly recommend – that's how I was able to see a show every night of my stay.

Cameron Gawn How to Get Around in London One thing you don't wanna do when you're on vacation is get stuck figuring out how to get to where you're going. Here's how I recommend getting around London! Walk London is a very walkable city and is easily accessible on foot whether you want to check out the tourist attractions or simply take in the sights. Granted, this does depend on where you're staying because some hotels are located closer to certain areas than others. For example, The Londoner is within walking distance to Leicester Square, the West End, Trafalgar Square, and the Big Ben.

Simon Petereit The Tube Aside from walking, the tube is probably the easiest form of transportation in London, especially in the central areas. There are different lines located around the city and it's super easy to follow and use. Similar to the subway in New York City, I'd avoid using it around rush hour because it's packed and you will be squished in like a sardine — trust me, this happened numerous times. Another benefit to using the underground is that it's quicker and way more affordable than fetching a car. If you plan on being in London for a few days, I highly recommend doing tap to pay or using a visitor Oyster card because after a certain number of trips within the same zone you'll stop being charged so it's essentially free rides after a while.

Pierre Blaché How many days is ideal to stay in London? The ideal length of stay will vary based on how much you're looking to do during your trip. I was in London for five days and I truly felt I was able to get a feel for the city and see everything that I wanted to without feeling rushed. Make sure to take into account travel days because those likely won't be full days and you may experience some jet lag which can affect your plans.

AXP Photography What is the best area of London to stay in for tourists? London is overall a tourist-friendly city and there are many places that are frequented by tourists. Some popular areas include Leicester Square, Covent Garden, Kensington, Mayfair, Primrose Hill, and Notting Hill.

Sofía Marquet Is London walkable for tourists? Yes, London is walkable for tourists. You'll want to keep in mind a few factors such as where you're staying, the weather, and how far the destinations are from each other. For example, you may find you want to walk more in the summer months when it's warmer versus in the winter months when it's cold and rainy. Also, if you're planning to see a show at the West End, but you're spending the day in Primrose Hill, then that's a pretty far walk and it would make more sense to take the tube.

