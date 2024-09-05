Amy Adams’ Unhinged ‘Nightbitch’ Trailer Is A Refreshingly Unique Take On Motherhood
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
You literally become a different person when you give birth, according to a 2006 study from Scientific American. While research has evolved since then, further proving just how much women change when they have a baby, I don't think anyone has morphed into an animal — which is exactly what happens in Amy Adams' new movieNightbitch.
The movie, based on the book of the same name by Rachel Yoder, takes being a dog person to a freaky level when a new mother starts to develop increasingly canine characteristics. Here's everything you need to know about Nightbitch before it hits theaters.
What is Nightbitch about?
Nightbitch Plot
Nightbitch follows an artist (played by Amy Adams), who puts her career on hold to become a stay-at-home mom. When her normal life & routine take a turn for the surreal, and she starts developing canine instincts (and extra sharp canine teeth), she decides to get to the bottom of these unexpected effects.
When is the Nightbitch release date?
Nightbitch Release Date
Nightbitch is coming to theaters on December 6, 2024.
Who's in the cast of Nightbitch?
Nightbitch Cast
Nightbitch stars Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, Jessica Harper.
What is the book about the mother who turns into a dog?
Nightbitch is about a mother who starts to turn into a dog after giving birth to her son. The book was written by Rachel Yoder, and was released in 2021! Order it from Amazon to start reading before you see the movie.
