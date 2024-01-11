25 Stunning Date Night Dresses That'll Make You Feel Hot AF This Valentine's Day
February 14 will be here before you know it! Aside from picking out the ultimate Valentine's Day gift for that special someone and whipping up a batch of unbelievably yummy V-Day desserts for you and your friends to share, you've probably already got a date night on the cal – and that means tracking down the perfect date night dress to wear.
Whether you’re planning the perfect Valentine's Day dinner date or you swiped right to grab a casual cocktail, we’re here to alleviate the frustration of picking out a date night 'fit so you can focus on what’s most important — the conversation and connection (and the romance)! These date night dresses are perfectly suited for the holiday of love and will make you feel super confident.
Reformation Irisa Dress
This dress earns some chic elegance from a fitted bodice that then sails down into a mermaid skirt style. The lace trim along the neckline and floral pattern add an air of romance that's perfect for Valentine's Day!
Marbl Red Cherry Sundress
The corset midsection on this cherry red midi dress hugs your bod in the sexiest way.
NIA Rosa Dress
The floral motif on the front of this style speaks to its Valentine's spirit, though the black color is easy to wear year-round. If you predict your V-Day date night to be chilly, layer up with some colorful tights and a leather jacket!
PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress
Opt for a maxi cut if you want more coverage from your date night dress. Though more modest, this design is still super cute with a tie at the shoulder and some trailing tiers.
Urban Renewal Parties Remnants Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Lace Mini Dress
Feeling a little spicy? Shake things up with a date night dress like this lacy number that comes off the shoulders. It'll look so sleek with your hair slicked back.
Hutch Monty Dress
This dress strikes a fashionable balance between dressy and comfortable. The velvety floral designs found throughout are just darling!
Bardot Adoni Floral Embroidered Mesh Slipdress
This date night dress fits like a glove, accentuating your natural, beautiful figure.
Wild Fable Long Sleeve Mini Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are key for date night dressing if where you live is still cold! This fuzzy ensemble will swarm you in warmth, but will also make a romantic, feminine statement.
Rumored Crossroads Maxi Dress
This date night dress is all about the upper half, featuring sultry black lace that forms a flattering cutout in the front.
PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Spaghetti Strap High Slit Maxi Bodycon Dress
This form-fitting dress has a durable lining underneath that cinches and smoothes.
Frankies Bikinis X Out From Under Rue Pointelle Mini Dress
Your date will have to lean in a little closer to see the adorable rose embellishment on this style's neckline. This mini would look marvelous with some white tights and kitten heels!
Free People Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
This girly date night dress has it all – tasteful polka dots, butterfly embroidery, and cap sleeves that speak to the romantic vibe V-Day requires!
Saylor NYC Veronicka Dress
Pulling up to date night in this unique faux leather dress is a total power move. The pointed shoulders and fitted feel will make you feel iconic, to say the least!
Reformation Pike Satin Dress
This date night dress may cover things up on top, but that just allows the sultry red color to shine boldly!
Shona Joy Margot One-Shoulder Mini Dress
We're in love with the asymmetrical details on this hot red number. Show a lil' skin!
Rumored Dolly Midi Dress
Embrace the bow trend even further by wearing this cute midi with a black hair bow!
Skims Fits Everybody Slipdress
The Skims dress is hot for a reason – this slip will smooth your figure and provide a nice lift for an added confidence boost. Wear this style with strappy heels and a bolero to complete the look.
Urban Outfitters Samara Mesh Strapless Midi Dress
Showing off your neckline and collarbones infuses your V-Day date night look with such delicate, darling vibes. This purple floral dress also trails down into a fun lettuce hem for more flair!
Rumored A Little Dream Mini Dress
This mini dress' a-line skirt feels über-romantic, and the bows on the straps and the corset-like bodice only add to the vibe!
PRETTYGARDEN Bodycon Maxi Tube Dress
This date night dress is a classy pick, with a tailored top and modest length. It comes in multiple colors so you can rock the shade that makes you feel the best!
Urban Outfitters Tibby Strappy-Back Mini Dress
Red dresses are a no-brainer when it comes to V-Day fashion. Go bold with this one that features a flirty back cutout by wearing it with knee-high boots and a moto jacket.
A New Day Midi Slip Dress
This baby pink get-up is super glammed up, as it's spotted with tiny, shiny beadwork. The hue is just perfect for a Valentine's date night!
Cleobella Royce Mini Dress
This fitted mini feels a lot more formal because of the dramatic puff sleeves and corset boning. It's def gonna turn heads when you step out!
KIRUNDO Square Neck Smocked Floral Dress
If being comfy on your date night is a priority, this smocked floral dress is perfectly stretchy for all-night comfort. You could also wear it on the shoulders if that's more your vibe.
NIA Amalfi Dress
This dress is all about the back. It boasts an open back that reveals some skin, but not too much.
Shop more seasonal styles with Brit + Co!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via brands.This post has been updated.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.