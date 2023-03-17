Break The Rules With Mix & Match Fashion: 23 Patterned Pieces To Play With
Some things just work together. Peanut butter and jelly. Coffee and a book. Stripes and… florals? That pairing may not be where your mind initially goes, but just hear us out. Mix and match fashion pairs the unexpected to yield a totally stylish and totally chic outfit. If you’re looking to break the wardrobe rules, try mixing and matching the patterned pieces living in your closet. Here’s how to embrace the chaotic clash of ginghams, spirals, zig-zags, and beyond.
How To Rock Mix & Match Fashion
1. Match bigger, bolder patterns with more subdued ones.
By matching bold patterns with quieter ones, you create a balance that’s pleasing to the eye, instead of being heavily doused in head-to-toe patterns. Unless that’s your vibe, then go for it! Personal style is just that — personal.
2. It’s never a bad idea to go back to basics with color.
There are lots of options, so funneling your choices by palette can be helpful. Glance at your closet for a more monochromatic palette, or aim to mix and match complimentary colors: yellow and blue, orange and purple, etc.
3. Invest in neutral patterned basics.
Having neutral, earth-toned patterned basics supply a sturdy foundation for you to build your eclectic outfits on. Think cream-colored trousers with small polka dots, or a cozy t-shirt with tiny stripes. From there, you can layer on your most striking explosions of color and pattern.
4. Break the rules.
What was once a fashion faux pas is no longer. As long as you feel confident in what you’re wearing, you’re doing the mix and match fashion trend right.
Patterned Tops For Mixing & Matching Your Outfits
RESA Ida Top in Sublime ($68)
We live for bold and thick patterns. This shirt wears well with smaller, more discreet patterns, like baby polka dots or flowers.
Nooworks Bug Out Turtleneck ($74)
Silly vibes only. You can definitely elevate this pattern as much as your heart desires, pairing it with a colorblocked mini skirt, or flowy silk pants.
Maeve Harmon Jacquard Sweater Tee in Pink Combo ($98)
This classy top has one request: a patterned trouser to be besties with. Your mix and match game won't be the same after sporting this sweater tee.
NA-KD Checkered Tube Top ($40)
These broader, wider checkered patterns partner up with small stripes seamlessly. This separate top also gives off a vibrant pop of color for all your spring and summer outfits!
Gorman Scrapbook Reversible Jacket ($289)
If the type of person to switch things up often, you need to take a peek at this jacket. It comes in a reversible design where each side exhibits a unique, colorful pattern for you to dress up or down!
Ksubi Transfer Ls Top Cyberflora ($140)
This top's see-through material makes a play on more patterns using a balance between positive and negative space. Take these darker colors a step further by pairing this piece with black pinstripe pants, or a pleated midi skirt.
ASTR The Label Tourist Abstract Print Button Down Crop Top ($78)
Sport some color this spring with this daring button down top. The multicolor palette is reminiscent of warm weather, so your seasonal wardrobe gets a taste of sunny days. Combine this top with vertical striped bottoms for an impressive mix and match outfit!
Eliza Faulkner 80s Stripe Venti Shirt ($219)
This breezy shirt is a one-and-done for a mix and match wardrobe because it features three different colors all at once. Play around with more patterns on the bottom with tailored pants or a maxi skirt.
RHODE Cassie Cardigan ($188)
Immerse yourself in all things wacky and wavy by flaunting this button-up cardigan. This piece mixes wonderfully with a subtly patterned jean and black pumps.
ASTR The Label Lin Floral Puff Sleeve Top ($88)
This structured top flirts with the floral patterns of spring. The range of colors gives you a good starting point in finding some patterned bottoms to mix and match with, too!
Helsa Oversized Rugby Shirt ($268)
Oversized fashion is all the rage right now, so why not take things a trendy step further by pattern mixing this rugby top? The thicker stripes make way for you to pair this top with dainty patterns like dots and florals on the bottom.
Farmrio Multi Stitches Crochet Blouse ($215)
Think of this daring crochet top as the centerpiece to your mixed and matched outfit. The multicolor palette alongside a striped pattern ensures all eyes are on you this season.
Mix & Match Patterned Bottoms
Dickies Drewsey Camo Wide-Leg Pant ($65)
Okay, we know how scary wearing camouflage sounds, but this style is everything. They've got perfectly subtle patterns, plus the wide-leg silhouette is nothing short of flattering for every body type, so you can mix and match them with almost anything.
Montce Helena Floral Micro Bike Short ($70)
Go all the way mini with these floral bike shorts. They're made from ultra soft material, so you don't even have to worry about comfort with your cute and crafty 'fit.
Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind Floral Kick Crop Jeans ($99)
The cropped hem on these flower-adorned jeans is just right for spring. This floral pattern fares flawlessly with a striped pullover...maybe even that striped rugby shirt we love so much!
NA-KD Wrapped Detail Midi Skirt in Leopard ($50)
This cozy wrap skirt helps you build a superior mix and match 'fit with its bright, bold pattern. The material is light and flowy, too, so you can move through spring fashion like a breeze.
Paradised Surf Printed Wide-Leg Pants ($275)
Color lovers will happily pull on this pair of patterned pants. These are definitely a statement in their own right, but you can take them to the next level and find another pattern to wear on top. We're thinking a navy cardigan with polka dots or a yellow tank with tiny stripes!
Vans Twill Range Print Relaxed Pant ($60)
We'll never deny ourselves a chance to wear comfy pant. This pair has a low-contrast checkered pattern that's just meant to be mixed with a chartreuse sweater, or purple baby tee.
Big Bud Press Lazy Daisy Jacquard Western Pants in Green ($150)
Florals are always in for springtime. These 70s-esque wide leg pants are bright enough to show off its daisy pattern, but won't distract from the other patterns in your wardrobe.
Old Navy High-Waisted Long Biker Shorts ($6)
Let a little leg out in the name of warmer weather. These stretchy biker shorts go so well with an eye-catching striped polo tee or sweatshirt for a chill day out!
Reformation Olina Silk Pant ($178)
Don't forget that you can mix and match different fabrics, too. This smooth, silky pant finds a friend in chunky, textured knits.
H&M Flared Pants ($30)
Play with a bold pattern like this with lots of contrast. On top, you can reach for a milder, monochrome blouse or sweater to balance it all out.
J. Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Gramercy Gingham Linen ($128)
Staying within an easy-to-pair color palette like blacks and whites starts your mix-y, match-y outfit journey off strong.
More Mix & Match Outfit Inspo
Here are the ladies we look to for all our mix and match inspiration!
Sign up for our newsletter for more seasonal fashion picks!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.