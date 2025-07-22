What do The Bear, Mystic Pizza, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home have in common? Cast members Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield are all starring in a new thriller called After the Hunt from Challengers director Luca Guadagnino! I love each of these names individually, and this movie is my dream collaboration. I CANNOT wait to see how this story comes together. The flick is coming to theaters this fall and it's already one of my most-anticipated 2025 movies.

After the Hunt is coming to theaters on October 17, 2025. Since it's being released by Amazon MGM, we can expect the movie to hit Prime Video after its theatrical run.

What is After the Hunt about?

This new movie follows a college professor (Julia Roberts), who finds herself at a "crossroads" when a beloved student (Ayo Edebiri) makes an accusation against another professor (Andrew Garfield), and the secrecy of her own past is threatened.

“It’s not a movie about sexuality or love. It’s one of my very rare movies where I didn’t tackle that,” Luca said on WTF with Marc Maron. “It’s a very timely movie for where we are now. In terms of the society and the division in society and the extreme positions that we can have vis-a-vis an opinion in a way.”

“It’s about what happens in the milieu of academia between younger and older people and the idea of consent,” he continues. “I can tell you that it’s very loaded. I can tell you that the movie is very provocative, but not in a stupid way, but I would say in a very articulate way. It’s a great script from this first time writer, Nora Garrett.”

And the cast is as intrigued by the story as we are. “I’m very excited,” Ayo Edebiri told Deadline. “[Luca Guadagnino] is a visionary, I think. He cares so deeply about human beings and their relationship to each other. [The film] is sticky. It’s a complicated movie, but I feel so proud to be a part of it and excited to see it. I know that I’m biased, but me aside, everybody’s so amazing. I really was blown away, so I’m really excited.”