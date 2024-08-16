13 Luxe Ann Taylor Fall Dresses For An Easy One-And-Done Outfit
As you build your dream fall wardrobe withfall sneakers, jeans, and cozy sweaters, don’t forget to turn your head tofall dresses. If you’re popping into the office or embarking on fancy dinner dates this upcoming season, Ann Taylor has tons of chic fall dress styles that deliver a super luxe, put-together look. All of these Ann Taylor fall dresses are perfectly appropriate for any occasion, all while letting your personal style shine. Shop our faves below!
Ann Taylor
Floral Flare Dress
This dark red color is fall's perfect match. The floral details make it all the more feminine for wearing easily with ballet flats or boots on fall days.
Ann Taylor
Weekend Striped Column Midi Dress
These wide stripes are so chic! This midi is made from 100% cotton, so it'll feel super soft on the skin, too. It gives the ideal amount of coverage for chillier days.
Ann Taylor
Geo Sleeveless Sheath Dress
This pattern undoubtedly makes a statement! The high neckline on this dress will also work wonderfully on work days in the office. It's fairly stretchy throughout, and the bottom of this fall dress hits right below the knee.
Ann Taylor
V-Neck Button Flare Midi Dress
For more casual flair, this midi steps in with a flowy shape and stylish buttons all the way down the front. It also features a tie belt for accentuating your figure!
Ann Taylor
The Boatneck Wrap Sheath Dress in Textured Drape
This classy neckline is everything. The boatneck shape is as timeless as can be, and looks great alone or with any of your fall layers.
Ann Taylor
Pinstripe Double Breasted Wrap Dress
This wrap dress is very put-together, thanks to the crisp collar and double-breasted button detail. It comes fitted with a fabric buckle belt so you won't have to spend more on separate accessories. Pair with your fave basic heels or loafers for a work-ready 'fit.
Ann Taylor
Dotted Stand Collar Belted Midi Shirtdress
Your next fall look will feel so easy and breezy since this shirtdress is made to wear super light. It's lined throughout, eliminating the chances of slips or see-throughs. The warm color palette is fall's BFF.
Ann Taylor
Linen Blend Midi Shirtdress
This midi dress can work cross-seasonally throughout summer and fall when it's still a bit hot out. It's crafted from linen, viscose, and cotton, letting your bod breathe.
Ann Taylor
Pinstripe Belted Trench Vest
Another great work dress, this vest-inspired style buttons and belts up. It truly means business.
Ann Taylor
The Elbow Sleeve Square Neck Dress in Seasonless Stretch
The square neckline on this pick speaks to its trendiness, but it's modest enough that you can style it up or down without having to worry about too short of hems or sleeves.
Ann Taylor
Denim Trim Tweed Shift Dress
Tweed is in, baby! This no-fuss shift dress has some good structure to it since the material is fairly thick. It's lined with denim, infusing it with some casual vibes.
Ann Taylor
The Scoop Neck Dress In Bi-Stretch
The neutral gray of this scoop neck dress makes it super versatile for fall layering. Style it with a black blazer for work, or a denim chore jacket for an easy weekend 'fit.
Ann Taylor
Crepe Flare Dress
The pleats on the skirt of this dress are perfectly preppy, plus the gold buttons that sit along the waist will undeniably make your look stand out. Wear this pick with work heels or loafers to totally nail it!
