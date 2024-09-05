11 Comfy Fall Midi Dresses That You’ll Want To Wear Every Day
The seasons may change, but my everyday outfit combo never does. You'll very rarely, if ever, see me in anything other than a simple dress and cute shoes. Sometimes, depending on the season, I'll add layering pieces like boots, sweaters, or jackets, but the outfit is always centered around the star of the show: a simple, midi dress. This will never change, even thought the weather may get colder. So, in lieu of a new season, I thought I'd do another seasonal roundup of my favorite midi dresses for fall, because they are sure to be your new everyday staple. From dressy, flowy pieces to casual knit dresses; we've got an option for everyone!
J.Crew
Maeve Faux Leather Midi
An incredibly chic way to step into fall is with a classic, '90s-inspired faux-leather dress. If you've been obsessed with re-watching Friends like I am, then this dress will have you looking just like Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) in Friends on her way to work for Ralph Lauren. Will be purchasing this stunner immediately!
Dôen
Dôen Oliana Dress
Dôen can take my whole wallet, because I have so much love for them as a brand. Their pieces are unique, make a statement, and are such high quality! I've never gotten rid of any dresses from them over the years, they always stand the test of time. This one here is a beautiful chiffon, floral dress that screams fall to me in such a chic way. I will be adding this one to the top of my fall wishlist!
Anthropologie
Thea Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are a great way to be able to still wear a dress, but make sure you're staying warm while doing it! Bonus points if it has long sleeves — which this one is! I think this dress, in particular, would look so good with a more masculine top layer, like a chore jacket!
J.Crew
J.Crew Leopard Dress
If you've been on the internet at all recently, then you'd know leopard is having a serious moment right now, whether it's shoes, bags, or dresses like this one here! I think leopard is perfect for fall, because it has all neutral colors, yet remains fun if you need a little pizazz in your autumnal wardrobe like I do!
H&M
Sheer Tie Neck Dress
Boho chic has been super trendy at the moment, with so many celebs wearing this style for fall (we see you Daisy Edgar Jones). This look is one of my favorites, because fall is notorious for more structured silhouettes, so it's nice to have a trending style that's flowy and bohemian to throw on. This dress from H&M is such a steal to try the trend, but on a budget!
J.Crew
Denim Midi Dress
Everyone needs a denim midi dress in their fall wardrobe — they're so easy to style! I love the various ways you can wear them. You can throw on a pair of tall boots, or style them with mary-janes and a trench coat for a more comfortable look!
Anthropologie
Pilcro Denim Dress
You can't go wrong with some florals, even for fall! In the autumn, I like to wear more brown-colored or neutral florals, just so it feels appropriate for the season. This one from Anthropologie is so sweet with its cottagecore-esque style! Adding to cart immediately!
Boohoo
Boohoo Chiffon Ruffle Dress
Another boho, ruffle dress, because I simply can't get enough! This style feels so retro and '70s — which is just what I'm trying to go for this fall season. I could see this dress being a perfect wedding guest dress for any nuptials you may have coming up!
Everlane
Everlane Linen Belted Dress
Who says you can't wear linen in the fall?! I definitely didn't. Linen, to me at least, can work seasonally depending on how you style it. I definitely see this dress working year-round. For fall, just simply style it with boots and a coat like a trench, and you've nailed the fall aesthetic!
Nordstrom
WAYF Strapless Dress
Another two-tone dress, because you can style them in so many different ways. This one is extremely affordable from the Nordstrom brand, WAYF. Not only is it wallet-conscious, but it's also super on trend with celebs like Sofia Richie Grainge rocking the two-tone midi dresses lately! You won't want to skip this one, because it's definitely here to stay!
Free People
Free People Pepita Midi
Lastly, we have a classic high-neck, black midi dress! This dress is an everyday staple in my wardrobe, because of its wearability. I can dress it up for a date night with heels or dress it down to just work at a coffee shop. The styling options on this Audrey Hepburn-inspired piece are endless.
