11 Old Navy Plus Size Dresses That’ll Look So Chic For Fall
Coming across plus size dresses that are actually cute is rare these days. Finding a style that doesn't completely drown your figure but rather flatters it can be a true challenge, but you won't get stuck in that situation at all with Old Navy! Old Navy's selection of plus size dresses is quite impressive since it features minis, maxis, midis, and even athletic dresses that all fall right on-trend and fit so well. The brand's plus size offerings range from sizes XL-4X to help you find your perfect fit! Here are my 11 favorite Old Navy plus size dresses that all make *perfect* sense for the upcoming fall season.
Old Navy
Ruched Midi Dress
This dress has huge Reformation vibes, TBH. The high neck gives it a nice elevated look, plus the midi length keeps things modest. It'll be easy to wear to work, and even easier to sport for happy hour after the fact.
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress
The stretchy smocked back and adjustable straps on this adorable burgundy dress ensures it's ultra-comfy each time you wear it. This pick is definitely more fitted up top before flowing into a flattering a-line skirt.
Old Navy
Loose Mini Shirt Dress
This dress means business! It's like a hybrid between a mini dress and a button-down shirt, and it looks so effortlessly chic. I'd style it with loafers for a more work-forward look, then with some sneakers for the weekend.
Old Navy
Ponte-Knit Mini Dress
Your next date night dress is calling! I love that the vertical seaming on this design not only gives it a polished look, but flatters your body, too. The 96% cotton material is extra-sturdy, plus this pick also comes in black if the brown shade isn't quite your thing.
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Crepe Midi Dress
It doesn't have to be summertime to rock some florals. Fall is a great fit, too! This midi is dotted in adorable little blooms of different colors, which you can easily reference for matching and layering purposes. The top half of this dress is fitted, but remains comfortable throughout, thanks to the smocked back detail.
Old Navy
Sleeveless Maxi Slip Dress
How sleek is this deep navy color? I love the shiny effect that this satiny fabric gives off, too. The v-neck on this plus size dress is ultimately really flattering, and it ties into a bow in the back for added femme flair.
Old Navy
Square-Neck Midi Dress
This high-coverage midi dress flaunts a fun square neckline, which speaks to its sheer trendiness. This cozy-warm brown color is so fall-like, and you'll be able to pair it with many other items in your closet, like jean jackets, cardigans, and your fave fall shoes.
Old Navy
PowerSoft Racerback Athletic Dress
Let's hear a lil' commotion for this athletic dress! Athletic dresses are my #1 closet pick when I don't necessarily want to wear pants, but they still give amazing coverage. This dress is fully lined underneath with a padded bra and shorts, so you won't have to worry about the occasional slip. The stark white color is super put-together and will go amazing with any of your fall layers.
Old Navy
Long-Sleeve Mini Swing Dress
Long sleeves are absolutely warranted once it starts to get chilly out. This swing dress lets you cover up without adding too much coverage around the legs. If needed, layer it with some black tights and tall boots to complete the look!
Old Navy
Cloud+ Strappy Athletic Dress
This lined athletic dress fits like a glove, plus the under layer keeps your figure smoothed out. The straps on the back are super playful if you end up showing some skin in the fall!
Old Navy
Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress
I love the cozy heathered material of this maxi dress. It also has some slight ribbing to it, which stretches with you in every which way. The leg slit on the side adds a dash of sexiness to this look, making it the ideal comfy date night dress to wear with some cute heels and a denim jacket!
