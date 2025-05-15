Oh, Memorial Day… the unofficial start of summer! Though it signifies a new season, Memorial Day is also so notorious for its many sales. From fashion finds and home decor to beauty goodies and yummy snacks, we’re already eyeing the best deals from our favorite brands. Many retailers have started their Memorial Day sales early, so there’s no excuse to not save.

Whether you’re searching for a new reliable pair of shoes or want to finally upgrade your room with some new bedding, there’s a Memorial Day deal out there for you!

Find all of our can’t-miss deals below, including when they'll be running and how you can save. We’ll be updating this list as the serious savings roll in!

Scroll on for the best Memorial Day sales we'll be shopping this year!

Brooklinen Brooklinen Brooklinen Bayside Windowpane Throw Blanket

When: May 16-27 What: 25% off sitewide (excluding the Brooklinen x Caroline Z Hurley collection)

Ruggable Ruggable Ruggable On The Vine Doormat When: May 19-26 What: 20% off sitewide with code MEMDAY

Parachute Parachute Parachute Linen Sheet Set When: May 15-28 What: 30% off sitewide, including sale + daily deals

Tecovas Tecovas Tecovas The Lynn Boot When: May 23-26 What: Additional 20% off markdowns

Adrianna Papell Adrianna Papell Adrianna Papell Polka Dot Ruffle Flounce Short Dress When: May 25-27 What: 25% off sitewide (excluding new arrivals)

Cakes Body Cakes Body Cakes Body Grippy Cakes Best Sellers Set When: May 21-26 What: 15% off singles + 20% off bundles

Rothy's Rothy's Rothy's The Double Buckle Mary Jane When: May 21-27 What: Up to 30% off both online and in-store

Tate's Bake Shop Tate's Bake Shop Tate's Bake Shop Assorted Cookie Variety Pack When: May 20-26 What: 20% off sitewide with code MDW20

Cann Cann Cann Lemon Lavender 12-Pack When: May 15-18, May 26 What: BOGO 40% off

Flewd Flewd Flewd Whole Mood Bath Soaks Bundle

When: May 22-31 What: 3 Anxiety Destroying, 3 Sads Smashing, 3 Rage Squashing Soaks for $69 ($92.55 value, 25% off)

DedCool DedCool DedCool Mochi Milk Fragrance When: May 23-26 What: 20% off sitewide

Soft Services Soft Services Soft Services Theraplush Set When: May 16-June 1 What: 10% off sitewide on orders over $65 or 15% off sitewide for returning customers + SMS subscribers on orders over $65

LOOPS Beauty LOOPS Beauty LOOPS Beauty Face Mask Variety Pack When: May 20-27 What: 20% off sitewide

Subscribe to our newsletter for more amazing Memorial Day deals!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.