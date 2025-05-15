Don't miss these limited-time deals from our favorite brands!
13 Memorial Day Sales Actually Worth Shopping In 2025
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Oh, Memorial Day… the unofficial start of summer! Though it signifies a new season, Memorial Day is also so notorious for its many sales. From fashion finds and home decor to beauty goodies and yummy snacks, we’re already eyeing the best deals from our favorite brands. Many retailers have started their Memorial Day sales early, so there’s no excuse to not save.
Whether you’re searching for a new reliable pair of shoes or want to finally upgrade your room with some new bedding, there’s a Memorial Day deal out there for you!
Find all of our can’t-miss deals below, including when they'll be running and how you can save. We’ll be updating this list as the serious savings roll in!
Scroll on for the best Memorial Day sales we'll be shopping this year!
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Bayside Windowpane Throw Blanket
When: May 16-27
What: 25% off sitewide (excluding the Brooklinen x Caroline Z Hurley collection)
Ruggable
Ruggable
Ruggable On The Vine Doormat
When: May 19-26
What: 20% off sitewide with code MEMDAY
Parachute
Parachute
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
When: May 15-28
What: 30% off sitewide, including sale + daily deals
Tecovas
Tecovas
Tecovas The Lynn Boot
When: May 23-26
What: Additional 20% off markdowns
Adrianna Papell
Adrianna Papell
Adrianna Papell Polka Dot Ruffle Flounce Short Dress
When: May 25-27
What: 25% off sitewide (excluding new arrivals)
Cakes Body
Cakes Body
Cakes Body Grippy Cakes Best Sellers Set
When: May 21-26
What: 15% off singles + 20% off bundles
Rothy's
Rothy's
Rothy's The Double Buckle Mary Jane
When: May 21-27
What: Up to 30% off both online and in-store
Tate's Bake Shop
Tate's Bake Shop
Tate's Bake Shop Assorted Cookie Variety Pack
When: May 20-26
What: 20% off sitewide with code MDW20
Cann
Cann
Cann Lemon Lavender 12-Pack
When: May 15-18, May 26
What: BOGO 40% off
Flewd
Flewd
Flewd Whole Mood Bath Soaks Bundle
When: May 22-31
What: 3 Anxiety Destroying, 3 Sads Smashing, 3 Rage Squashing Soaks for $69 ($92.55 value, 25% off)
DedCool
DedCool
DedCool Mochi Milk Fragrance
When: May 23-26
What: 20% off sitewide
Soft Services
Soft Services
Soft Services Theraplush Set
When: May 16-June 1
What: 10% off sitewide on orders over $65 or 15% off sitewide for returning customers + SMS subscribers on orders over $65
LOOPS Beauty
LOOPS Beauty
LOOPS Beauty Face Mask Variety Pack
When: May 20-27
What: 20% off sitewide
Subscribe to our newsletter for more amazing Memorial Day deals!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.