I'm 5'2" — Here Are The Most Flattering Petite Dresses On The Internet
Since I'm never growing past 5'2, I might as well set my sights on petite dresses I know will work for me instead of making trips to the tailor. The only time I'm willing to break this rule is when buying jeans and pants though — shh, it's our secret!
I'm willing to bet you're still planning your Thanksgiving and party outfits so I've rounded up 10 of the most flattering dresses to save you the trouble of endless scrolling.
Keep scrolling for the most flattering petite dresses for us short girls under 5'4".
- The Best Holiday Dress: Maeve Tweed Fit & Flare Mini Dress
- The Best Sweater Dress: By Anthropologie Twofer Mini Dress
- The Best Colorful Dress: Boden Ribbed Metallic Dress
- The Best Plus-Sized Dress: Lane Bryant Shimmered Shirred Dress
- The Best Leopard Print Dress: MANGO Leopard Print Dress
The best dress for girls who love a classic fall moment:
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Crew Neck Knit Dress
Classic fall outfits are always going to get us through the cooler season because they're effortless, like this striped knit dress. Using it as a base, you can add a lightweight trench coat for rainy days or a wool number when you need extra warmth. Next up, step into a pair of knee high boots and voilá! You'll have a low-fuss outfit that still looks chic.
The best dress for anyone who's tired of boring sweaters:
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Tulle Twofer Mini Dress
I've already added this dress to my wishlist because it's so pretty. I love anything that looks super feminine or frilly so this is one of those petite dresses I could wear every week if I had the chance. If you're on the hunt for anything that puts your other sweater dresses to shame, I highly recommend you buy this tulle mini dress!
For the girl who loves wearing colorful outfits:
Boden
Boden Ribbed Metallic Dress
The edit team at Brit + Co loves colorful pieces, which is why this metallic dress is beckoning to me. Besides the shimmery flecks, the expertly placed shades of hunter green, bubblegum pink, marigold, magenta, maroon, and cerulean blue are gorgeous.
I imagine this is something Ms. Frizzle would wear if she were in the modern world, and I mean that in the best way ever.
The best dress for the girl who loves a fun party moment:
Anthropologie
Maeve Tweed Fit & Flare Mini Dress
This is the ultimate party dress for the girl who needs the perfect choice for the holidays. It's giving modern brocade and I'm 100 percent ready for it to appear in my closet. Even if I can't get my hands on it, I sincerely hope you can because you'd look stunning in it.
Just look at the fit & flare fit. It's known for being one of the most flattering designs for all body types and it happens to make us petite girls look like we're floating from one room to the next.
For anyone who knows animal print and fall belong together:
ASOS
Miss Selfridge Animal Print Dress
To you, animal print during fall is like wearing florals during spring; you have to have it. I don't blame you because it's basically a neutral print that you can build several outfits around. This dress has a little bit of leopard and cheetah print mixed together for something that feels fresher than what we've seen, meaning it could very well work in your favor.
MANGO
MANGO Leopard Print Dress
But if you don't care about mixing animal prints, stick with the tried and true leopard pattern us millennials love so much. You seriously can't go wrong, considering this dress happens to get the pattern and color just right (meaning it doesn't look cartoonish). Plus, it's begging you to throw a denim or trench coat over your shoulders.
The best plus size dress for the girl who loves flared hemlines:
Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant Shimmer Shirred Dress
I'm a firm believer that petite styles aren't reserved for one body type so I couldn't wait to share this cute dress with you! It has that familiar fit & flare fit I mentioned earlier, plus there's a bit of shimmer if you need something that feels holiday-friendly.
Kohl's
Petite LC Lauren Conrad Swing Dress
Let's keep the party going with this all-over sequin dress from Lauren Conrad's collection at Kohl's. This simple swing dress can be paired with black tights and heels that feature a diamante moment.
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Bandeau Structured Velvet Dress
Want a petite dress that feels a little more structured? Check out this cute velvet dress! It's designed to cinch your waist while flaring out your hips to create something that doesn't feel like you're reliving that one dress you used to wear to the club.
For the girl who doesn't care about petite 'rules':
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
Maxi dresses can be a hit or miss for petite girls, but this dress works exceptionally well. It'll stop right before your ankles instead of dragging the floor, giving you one of the best fall dresses you'll own. I'm biased because I think everyone should have at least one black maxi dress in their closet that's not ribbed or fitted. Though those options serve their purpose, especially on cozy days, I think flared or flowing dresses have an appeal that complements fall.
Loving these petite dresses? Subscribe to our newsletter for more fall and winter style inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.