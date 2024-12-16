16 Perfect $5 Gifts You Can (Luckily!) Shop At The Last Minute
It's officially crunch time to get your Christmas gifts in order. Whether you're looking to top off the haul you've already bought or haven't even begun to think about your gifting plan (same here), these $5 gifts are a wonderful place to start! From beauty goodies to sweet chocolate treats, we found the 16 best $5 (or under) gifts to give this year.
Scroll on for our top $5 gifts for 2024.
Ban.do
Here For The Plot Twist Bookmark
The bookworm in your life is gonna love this cheerful $5 bookmark.
Amazon
Sweet Love Heart Stud Earrings
These adorable $4 earrings add a nice pop of shimmer to any outfit, especially around the holidays!
Urban Outfitters
The Crème Shop x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Under-Eye Patch Set
These cute lil' $5 under eye patches leave skin feeling bright and smooth, thanks to vitamin C and niacinamide.
Ulta
Wet n Wild Color Icon 5-Pan Shadow Palette
This $5 eyeshadow palette makes the perfect universal makeup gift since it's packed with flattering neutral tones.
Amazon
10-Pack Cute Colored Pens
Whether they use them for school, work, or just plain doodling, these high-quality $5 colored pens make writing fun.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Nail Polish
Urban Outfitters has several amazing nail polish shades going for just $5, including this magical purple shimmer.
Target
Threshold Aloe + Bergamot 5-Ounce Candle
You truly cannot go wrong with a candle! This $5 one carries uplifting notes of soothing aloe and punchy bergamot to get them through the day.
Amazon
e.l.f. Lip Lacquer
This $3 lippie leaves a high-shine finish with just enough buildable coverage so your giftee can customize their look to a tee.
Old Navy
Old Navy Cozy Socks
These super plush $4 socks boast grippy soles to eliminate any chances of slipping.
Amazon
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate Candy Cane Tree
This $5 chocolate bar can double as a Christmas tree ornament – that is, if it's not fully eaten by the time all the presents have been opened.
Target
Wondershop Santa Face Mug
Get them in the spirit by gifting this charming $5 Santa mug with some hot chocolate mix! No one can resist hot chocolate.
Amazon
Scünci Snowflake Scrunchie Star Gift Box
They can pick from 5 different stylish scrunchies with this $5 gift box. Or, break up the box and gift one to different members of your fam!
Burt's Bees
Burt's Bees Renewing Natural Hydrogel Eye Mask
All it takes is 10 minutes for this $4 eye mask to kick in. The pair of patches helps cool and calm to make skin look (and feel!) more awake.
Amazon
Rectangle Frame Sunglasses
Up their accessories game with these eye-catching $4 frames.
Amazon
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
This $5 makeup stick can cover the cheeks, lips, and eyes. We love a multitasker.
Amazon
Super Soft Plush Slipper Socks
Treat them to a super soft and warm pair of socks they won't want to take off all winter long. The best part is they're only $4.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.