The 8 Best Gentle Shampoos To Use For Sensitive Scalps
I often struggle with an irritated scalp, eczema, or dryness, so I need to make sure I'm using shampoos that will help target those problems rather than make them worse. This normally means shopping for shampoos with ingredients like oat milk, rosemary oil, aloe, or honey, all of which target any of my sensitive-scalp worries. These ingredients help to nourish my scalp, get rid of any dandruff or irritation, and make sure my hair grows even stronger. After years of trial and error, I thought I'd share some of my personal faves that will take care of all your sensitive-scalp woes!
Prose
Prose Custom Shampoo
What better way to add gentle shampoo to your routine than use one that's made specific for your hair and its needs? This customized formula is created just for you after you take a quiz on your hair texture/type. In no time, you'll have personalized shampoo to fit all of your needs. I love this brand!
Amazon
Pure Nature Argan Oil Shampoo
This shampoo is great because of its hydrating, argan oil formula. Argan oil will be incredibly soothing and offer a gentle cleanse, which is just what we're looking for. This one is actually $7 off at the moment so run to grab this while you can! The gentle cleanse will be amazing for anyone with a dry scalp or sensitive skin.
Amazon
Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo
This vegan shampoo bar is definitely a winner for its rice water and pH balanced formula! I've used this one for years. It's super delicate, and meant to be mixed with water for an almost water-like feel. It's light, simple, and has rice water so it's also great for hair-growth! I love to see that included in shampoo.
Amazon
Bumble and Bumble Gentle Shampoo
With a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, based on over 740 reviews, you know this product is good! The Gentle Shampoo from Bumble and Bumble is made to hydrate your hair and scalp, but it also adds a shine to your hair thanks to the avocado oil. This creamy shampoo will have your locks looking luscious in no time!
Amazon
Kristin Ess Shampoo
This gentle shampoo is for all my ladies with colored hair! It's safe for any dyes, as well as any hair types, so it's a fully universal product. It also is really light, which I like for gentler shampoos. The avocado oil and castor oil will be really soothing for your scalp and help to promote hair growth. Dual-purpose product alert!
Amazon
Johnson's Baby Shampoo
Anyone else have sensitive skin?! I have really dry skin, and am often prone to dandruff or eczema, so I like to use baby shampoo to really detox my hair of chemicals or harsher ingredients/perfumes that may be in a lot of other products. I promise you, your hair will thank you later for it! Give it a try if you haven't before.
Amazon
Mielle Organic Shampoo
Considering this pick has over 20,000 reviews and is only $9, I'd consider it a pretty note-worthy product! This organic shampoo will be gentle on your scalp, but also help strengthen any thin or frayed areas in your hair. Grab this one if you're looking for shampoo on a budget! I love a good bargain product, and this one's a must-try.
Amazon
Briogeo Be Kind Shampoo
I seriously love this brand for their sensitive products. This one has oat milk so it's powerful but gentle, and it's really soothing for your scalp. Plus, it also has aloe which will be gentle in cleansing your hair as well! This brand & product are A+ for me!
