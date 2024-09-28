The 7 Best Shampoos If You’re Struggling With Hair Loss, According To An Expert
Hair loss can be extremely inconvenient and frustrating to deal with, no matter the circumstances. And unfortunately, there are so many different reasons that can contribute to hair loss, often making it tough to nail down how to treat it properly! That's why I talked to Dr. Ross Kopelman, a hair transplant surgeon, who deals with patients that are struggling with hair loss every single day. So let's jump into what could cause your hair loss — and what shampoos will be the best to treat it!
- Genetics, stress, and diet can cause hair loss.
- Less DHT production, better follicle strength, and increase circulation can all help with hair growth.
- Ketoconazole, biotin, saw pawmetto, and caffeine are some key ingredients to look for in hair loss shampoos.
What causes hair loss?
As a hair transplant surgeon who deals with hair loss every day, Dr. Kopelman sees a wide range of factors contributing to this condition. The most common cause he enocunters? Genetics — specifically androgenetic alopecia — which many people know as male or female pattern baldness.
However, Dr. Kopelman says that it's not just about genetics. Stress, nutritional deficiencies, certain medications, and underlying health conditions like thyroid disorders or autoimmune diseases can all be contributing factors here. In Dr. Kopelman's practice, he says that he always take sa comprehensive approach to understand the root cause of hair loss in each individual patient because it’s rarely a one-size-fits-all situation!
What ingredients should you look for in a hair loss shampoo?
When targeting hair loss, you want to be sure to look for specific ingredients — this will make or break your results. For example, Dr. Kopelman often recommends ketoconazole. It’s an antifungal that not only helps with scalp health but also has properties that reduce DHT production, which is a big player in genetic hair loss. Biotin, or vitamin B7, is another key ingredient he likes because it strengthens the hair shaft and supports overall hair health, which is essential for anyone experiencing thinning.
Outside of those two major recs, Dr. Kopelman also suggests looking for shampoos with saw palmetto, an herbal extract that may help block DHT production! Caffeine is another interesting ingredient, because it’s been shown to stimulate the hair follicles and extend the growth phase of the hair. Lastly, Dr. Kopelman recommends niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, because it can be beneficial for improving scalp circulation and reducing inflammation, both of which create a healthier environment for hair growth.
The Best Shampoo For Hair Loss
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Dr. Kopelman trusts this shampoo because it contains ketoconazole, which can help reduce hair loss related to DHT. It also has an active ingredient that's supposed to be way more effective at killing scalp fungus than many other brands you can find over the counter. Plus, for only $15, that's not a bad deal compared to most shampoos that target hair loss!
DS Laboratories Revita Shampoo
Dr. Kopelman recommends this shampoo which combines biotin, caffeine, and niacinamide to support hair growth! These are all super vital ingredients to be able to tackle hair loss in an effective way. It may be expensive, but it's worth it for the great ingredients it has.
Pura D’or Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo
This a solid choice recommended by Dr. Kopelman — it combines saw palmetto with other natural ingredients to help reduce hair thinning! I like how simple and not too heavy it is on the hair; a perfect daily go-to in order to combat hair loss.
Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo
It's no wonder Dr. Kopelman recommends this option from Alpecin — it has over 2,000 reviews on Amazon for being an amazing shampoo for hair loss. It's also quite popular in the beauty community, being well-known for its caffeine content, which stimulates hair follicles and can help reduce hair loss!
Nioxin Cleansing Shampoo
This shampoo is also particularly good, because it has peppermint which can be good for stimulating your scalp! I've tried many Nioxin products, and I'd would highly recommend any them. Their shampoos have helped completely tackle my dandruff and dry scalp, so I'm sure this just as good!
Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo
This one has one of the main ingredients that Dr. Kopelman told us to look out for: Biotin! This seriously helps to promote hair growth, as well as tackling any hair loss you may be experiencing in certain areas. Definitely a high contender because of it's 54,000 raving reviews as well!
Mielle Organics Rosemary Shampoo
Another top reviewed product, this Mielle shampoo has over 20,000 Amazon reviews! It has rosemary and mint to target and strengthen your hair that may feel brittle or weak, preventing any further loss. Strengthening the hair you do have is a key step to managing hair loss!
