12 Beautifully Designed Evites For Your Friendsgiving Bash
November is here, and holiday planning mode is in full swing. If you're hosting Friendsgiving and/or Thanksgiving dinner this year, you may be on the hunt for some invitations that embody casual fun and a gorgeous aesthetic at the same time. Enter: elevated evites. These are NOT your auntie's wacky email invitations of yesteryear. These 12 stunning digital invitations are just as beautiful as paper invites, but are easier on both your wallet and the environment.
Take note: Some of these invitations are free, while others cost a fee or require a membership. Either way, they're generally fully customizable (the price may depend on any features you decide to add) and generally MUCH more affordable than their printed counterparts.
Photo via Paperless Post
Rifle Paper Co. Fall Foliage Invitation
Rifle Paper Co. does it again with this gorgeous fall foliage-inspired digital invite. The cute squirrels, owls, birds, and acorns in the design are absolutely the icing on the cake (or the whipped cream on the pumpkin pie, as it were).
Photo via minted.
minted. Give Thanks Wreath Invitation
If you're leaning toward a thick, rustic cardboard-inspired invitation, you still digital options in the digital world. This design even has a grainy texture for that lived-in, elevated casual vibe.
Photo via Green Envelope
Mint Parcel Gourdness Gracious Invitation
Dot your invites with colorful gourds with this super cute and playfully chic design. As a bonus, you can use this color palette for your fall tablescape at the big event.
Photo via minted.
minted. Friendsgiving Wreath Invitation
Another cardboard-inpired option, this evite is the perfect complement to a party decorated in farmhouse or rustic fashion. Accent your table with wheat and pampas grass, add a burlap table runner, and tie fall leaves with little swigs of twine to create the perfect aesthetic.
Photo via Green Envelope
Paper Raven Co. Lovely Oak Leaves Invitation
If you're the designated Friendsgiving host this year, consider this impeccably styled evite. If this isn't your exact color scheme, never fear — this design comes in three different colorways so you can be sure your invitation matches your event.
Photo via minted.
minted. Harvest Table Invitation
Tell your guests this year's party is going to be just as stylish as its pre-COVID precursors with this stunning invitation hued with neutrals, peach, and green.
Photo via Green Envelope
Signature Green Envelope Give Thanks Invitation
Not one to shy away from making a statement? This elegant invite stands out with a boldly showcased message about what the holiday is really about: Gratitude.
Photo via Paperless Post
Mr. Boddington's Studio Hands Full Invitation
Keep things chill with this casual, fun, and beautiful design. If you're not one to take yourself too seriously but still plan on hosting a stunning event, this paperless invite is for you.
Photo via Paperless Post
Rifle Paper Co. Harvest Floral Invitation
Celebrate the harvest with this beautiful and on-trend invitation that showcases all the colors of fall. Your guests will expect the *most* pretty event when they receive this in their inbox.
Photo via Green Envelope
Lori Danielle Autumn Warmth Invitation
Another Friendsgiving-specific option, this invitation showcases the rich, deeply saturated jewel tones for which autumn is known. Bonus points if you coordinate your outfit with this one.
Photo via Paperless Post
Paperless Post Good Friends Good Food Invitation
Go modern with this typography-focused design that practically begs to be used if you live in a loft (or have an industrial design scheme in your home).
Photo via Paperless Post
Felix Doolittle Falling Foliage Invitation
Forgoing the in-person gathering this year in lieu of a virtual party? Fancy up the occasion with an elegant invite so your friends and family can rest assured your new tradition is just as exciting as ever.
