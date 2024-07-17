8 Unbeatable Deals On Apple Products No One Wants You To Know About
Prime Day continues to impress us! Apple products like iPads, iPhones, AirPods, and more are almost never on sale for prices this low. This Prime Day, we’re seeing hundreds of dollars worth of savings, which is especially satisfying if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your current desk set-upor revamping your super old headphones. Scroll on for the 7 best deals on Apple products we’ve found, available for historic sale prices now.
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9
$280, was $399
This powerful little sidekick is now $119 off for Prime Day! You can do practically everything you do on your iPhone with the Apple Watch, like talking, texting, navigation, and workout and sleep support. It easily syncs up with the rest of your Apple devices for a seamless experience. Plus, all of your activity will be super visible and bright, thanks to the Series 9's clear interface.
Amazon
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
$120, was $169
You can save nearly $50 on some brand-new AirPods this Prime Day. The 3rd generation model is snug-fitting, sweat and water resistant, and lightning fast when it comes to communicating with your devices. You get up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge, which is ample time to listen to your new favorite album or audiobook on repeat!
Amazon
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
$450, was $499
If you like to get things done on the go, the iPad is a total lifesaver. It's way more compact than a laptop, but its small size is still perfectly suitable to see the screen clearly. You can snag it in storage sizes 64GB or 256GB and four different vibrant colors on Amazon right now! This pick is compatible with the Apple Pencil as well as the Magic Keyboard (both are $50 off for Prime Day) based on your usage needs.
Amazon
Apple AirTag
$24, was $29
The AirTag ensures you'll never lose track of your wallet, keys, or backpack ever again. It communicates with the Find My app on your Apple devices, so you can locate your items in a single press of a button! This model even has a built-in speaker than can ring out loud to help you track down what you've (seemingly) lost forever.
Amazon
Apple iPhone 12
$282, was $398
The classic iPhone really speaks for itself, but this $115 off Prime Day deal makes it even better. We all live on our phones, so whether it's for scrolling TikTok, messaging your long-distance pals, or playing games, this device does it all. You can shop from storage sizes 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB and 6 different colors on Amazon right now!
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max
$395, was $549
We're never far from a pair of headphones, and the AirPods Max are definitely the hottest style to rock right now. They deliver high-quality audio through the cushioned ear cups, and you can even toggle between several different noise-cancelling settings. These wear really light on the head and even offer some nice breathability, since the headband is made from a light mesh material. With a single charge, you get up to 20 hours of listening time – and at $154 off, that's a major score!
Amazon
Apple Magic Mouse
$80, was $99
If you've been searching for an excuse to upgrade your clunky computer mouse, this wireless Magic Mouse from Apple is gonna feel like a total treat. It's compatible with both Macs and iPads to help you get the job done. This mouse works silently, too, so you won't ever be distracted by noisy scrolling or clicking again. It even has an incredibly long battery life, operating at full power even if you haven't charged it in a couple weeks!
Amazon
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
$380, was $499
A slightly smaller iPad model, the Mini ($119 off) is still as great as the OG. It features a super bright and impressively clear screen display, fast wifi capability, and tons of storage to handle all your notes, apps, and photos. This model is available in storage sizes 64GB and 256GB and 4 different colorways on Amazon now.
