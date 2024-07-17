The Dyson Airwrap Is Rarely Available At This Low Price – Snag It This Prime Day Before The Discount’s Gone
You know when they say beauty is pain? They also forget to tell you that beauty is expensive. Hair, skin, and body tools that we would all love to add to our routine are definitely investments. As a girl who takes a lot of pride in her skincare, I make sure to get the best products and tools that I can. However, there are avenues to get these luxury goods without spending ridiculous amounts of money. One way is by taking advantage of arguably one of the best days of the year: Amazon Prime Day! Take this time to restock on your go-to skincare goodies, or splurge and treat yourself to that hair tool (ahem, Dyson Airwrap!) you've always wanted.
Dyson Airwrap
$550, was $675
Say what you will about the price of this hair tool – it's totally worth it. You can achieve a salon-level blow-out with the Dyson Airwrap all in a matter of minutes. The luxe technology of this tool dries and styles your hair simultaneously without leaving any heat damage. No matter what hair type you have, you can style it in several ways, thanks to all the attachments it comes with. You can dry, straighten, blow out, and curl your hair at the touch of a button. Invest in this life changing tool now while it's on sale!
Foreo Luna Mini 3 Bundle
*Invite-only deal* $103 was $247
A really deep facial cleanse can only be achieved with a skincare tool like the Foreo Luna. It's a dual-sided silicone face cleaning brush with gentle vibration that will lift the dirt and grime from your skin. You will notice visibly cleaner and clearer skin after just 30 seconds of daily use! This brush is compact, so it's travel friendly. This bundle offer comes with a cleanser and a balm, and it's in high demand for good reason! Don't miss out on this deal during Prime Day.
Ulike Air 10 IPL Hair Removal Tool
$279, was $399
Ladies, when the sun comes out, we know it's time to step up our hair removal routine. But it's 2024 – we need to stop waisting time shaving our legs in the shower every. single. week. Upgrade to this hair removal tool for lasting hair reduction after only 2 weeks! This IPL tool is a painless at-home treatment that is skin-safe for any type of hair removal. Not only is it efficient on stubborn, coarse hair, but it can detect skin tones, and will stop flashing if the desired treatment area is deemed too dark for safe application. Ditch the razor and the wax for this epic tool.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
$159, with option to use 35% off coupon
The Solawave wand offers an easy at-home skin treatment that feels like something you'd get right from the spa. This red light therapy tool is non-invasive and fairly low-risk for an anti-aging effect. It helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, dark spots, puffy eyes, and crow's feet. The best part is it only takes 5 minutes a day, and you can easily take it on the go.
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
$250, was $320
In this world, you are either a Dyson or a Shark girly. They are almost identical, but have slight differences in their performances, and of course, the prices. The Shark FlexStyle comes with 5 different attachments that work best depending on your desired hair style and hair type. Much like the Dyson Airwrap, the Shark FlexStyle dries and styles your hair at the same time without the extra heat damage. This tool is amazing for all hair types!
Lefay Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Face Machine
$64, was $100
I'm always looking for cheaper alternatives to pricey spa treatments, and I have finally found one with this skincare tool. This skin-tightening tool issues gentle heat and red light to stimulate collagen production and minimize wrinkles, but also has a cooling setting to target major puffiness. It uses gentle microcurrents to firm up and lift the facial muscles. So basically, it's like non-invasive filler to smooth and lift your face!
