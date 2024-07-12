5 Amazon Shoes With Early Prime Day Prices You Can't Miss
When it comes to Amazon, I'm like a kid in a candy store — I just keep finding new things to add to my cart! So when Prime Day rolls around, I tend to go a little bit crazy. Now, there's an art to finding the goodies in a sea of random and frankly pretty average products. Especially when it comes to Amazon fashion, you have to really know what you're looking for. Luckily for you, I've mastered that art, so I complied some gems with an an extra sweet deal. Here are five Amazon shoes with some early Prime Day deals that are just too good to pass up.
The Drop women's Monika Flat H-band Slide Sandal
Hello Hermès dupe! I have seen different variations of the "H-sandal" everywhere — even Steve Madden has their own version. That being said, they all look pretty similar which makes it hard to justify the price. Not only does Amazon have a more affordable option, but with this Prime Day Deal, you can buy these for only $28 (was $40). These cutesy little sandals are the perfect complement to any summer day fit. A long skirt, a dress, or even jeans would look superb with these shoes. According to customers, they're very comfortable, but aren't suited for wide feet.
Goosecret Women's Platform Sandals with Arch Support
We love arch support! Who says you need to sacrifice comfort for a cute shoe? I'm a big fan of this Birkenstock-style shoe if you are looking for a comfy walking sandal. They'll support both wide and narrow feet, while staying true to size. Plus, these shoes are waterproof and super easy to clean which makes them a perfect beach or pool day shoe. Honestly, you won't regret having a pair of these for your summer activities! For a limited time you can get them for $23 (was $30).
DREAM PAIRS Womens Cowboy Boots
So, I own these cowboy boots, and I walked around a music festival in them for over eight hours. At first, I was nervous because I had never worn them before and they had a heel, but they were seriously SO comfortable — I was shocked. I didn't have ONE single blister. I don't know what more I can say to convince you that these boots are worth it at their full price, let alone at a discounted rate. Seriously, get yourself a pair for only $42 (was $70).
DREAM PAIRS Women's Platform Espadrilles
I'm a sucker for an espadrille! They make me want to be in the Spanish Riviera drinking sangria. These platform sandals are meant to be worn at a dinner party, or at a rooftop bar of some sort. They're so elegant and perfect for a summer vacay! Because it has an added layer of cushion you know that these will be comfortable and support your ankle and feet wherever you go. So even though I would personally dress these up for a nighttime event, they're still totally walkable. They're available in an array of different neutral colors like white, beige and navy. But if you want a pop of color, you can also find them in pink. Don't miss out out on these bad boys for $28 (was $40),
DREAM PAIRS Women's Loafers
This one is for all of my corporate baddies, that are in need of some new office shoes. There is no better time than Amazon Prime day to re-up on some work wardrobe essentials. If you're not a corporate baddie and just want to get yourself a pair of cute loafers, you're in the right place too! As much as we all love the Prada loafers, it's definitely not in everyone's budget. That being said, as long as you style them right, it won't matter what brand of loafer you are wearing — you'll still look amazing. These are a great option, are super comfy, and come true-to-size. There's a really good deal on these shoes for only $30 (was $43) right now, so grab 'em while they're on the cheap.
