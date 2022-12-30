40 Motivational Affirmations To Encourage You In 2023
Going into a new year is always full of excitement and anticipation for what's coming. Nothing feels like a blank page like a brand new year! For the ultimate inspiration, keep reading for some motivational quotes that have more than just lighthearted positivity. Following your dreams can require gritty determination and these quotes will push you to dream, rest, and take control over your life, even on days when you don't feel very creative.
Your response to life goes hand-in-hand with your outlook.
Make "someday" today! You don't have to make the entire dream come true on Day 1 — just focus on the first step.
It's important to decide who gets to speak on your life and your dreams. Surround yourself with the right people to get the right kind of advice.
Write positive affirmations on sticky notes or mirrors around your home so you can remind yourself how worthy you are.
Don't be too hard on yourself on those days you feel like you're not making progress. Even the smallest of steps forward is still a step forward.
You deserve to create a life that's beautiful and enjoyable.
It takes time to get where you want to be. Rome wasn't built in a day!
One day, this difficult situation will be a memory and maybe even a lesson for others.
Setting boundaries gives you time to rest and recharge when you need it.
Even a tiny step in every area of your life will make your 2023 more fulfilling.
"New year, new me" gets a new meaning when you remember that everyday is a part of your growing process.
Your path in 2023 won't look like anyone else's, and that's exactly how it's supposed to be.
Don't forget that your mental health and wellbeing is one of the most important things you can take care of.
Walk down your path one step at a time, and focus on making each step as beautiful and memorable as it can be.
Starting now is better than waiting for the perfect time that might never come.
Don't spend energy and emotion on people who won't do the same.
You know what they say — fake it 'til you make it!
Just keep going.
Slow and steady wins the race. Don't rush something that doesn't need to be rushed.
A little bit of progress everyday will make a bigger impact than you expect.
You can accept the difficult parts of the process without changing who you are.
Don't forget that rejection is all part of the process.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!