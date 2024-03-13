13 Birthday Gifts The Aries In Your Life Will Love
Ariesseason starts on March 19 this year, which means a whole new batch of birthdays is on the way! If you’re searching for the best birthday giftsto give the courageous, bold rams in your life, look no further than these 13 perfectly Aries birthday gifts.Each one of these Aries birthday gifts speaks to the zodiac sign’s main characteristics: natural leadership, ambition, and passion. Let’s dive in!
Birthdate Pendant
This Birthdate Pendant can be personalized down to your gift recipient's birth month and day, with each date symbolized by a different series of gemstones! Since each combo boasts a unique set, this is one of the most special Aries birthday gifts (or any other sign)! It can be made in gold or silver to perfectly suit the person you're giving it to.
Anthropologie Zodiac Hair Claw Clip
If they're an Aries, they're likely to be loud and proud about their star sign! With this cute claw clip, they can let everyone know their astrological status whether they're throwing their hair up to get to work or pulling it back for a fun night out.
Fire Sign Healing Crystal Candle
This Aries birthday gift is suitable for Leo and Sagittarius as well, since they all fall into the fire sign category. In their moments of rest and self care (the best gift ever!), they can allow the healing red agate, sunstone, and clear quartz crystals work their magic to truly recharge and relax!
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler
Aries season just so happens to begin right around St. Patrick's Day, so any gift that's green is appropriate! Since the ambitious Aries is always on-the-go, this insulated tumbler makes it easy to sip hot or cold drinks. This cup is completely leakproof either way, eliminating the stress of work commute spills or cup holder conundrums. You'll want one for yourself, too!
Fig. 1 Glycolic Glow Treatment
Self care is the name of the game when it comes to Aries birthday gifts because sometimes they don't know when to take a breather from the hustle and bustle of life. Good thing about this gently-exfoliating skincare treatment is it'll feel like a luxe spa day with each use! The formulation is vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free to complement any skin type.
I've F*cking Got This Sticky Notes
In between crushing their work goals and rocking their social life, Aries needs a reminder that they're doing fab! This handy book of 101 motivational sticky notes centers around daily affirmations to ensure their mindset is still running ever so smoothly.
Orange Retro Donut Table Lamp
Aries are bold, so it makes sense that they might wanna go big with their home decor. This funky bright orange table lamp will make a statement every time they walk in the room and flick it on. It also creates quite the cozy ambience to wind down with at the end of the day!
Aries Zodiac Art Print
This quirky art print will immediately find a fun place in your Aries' home. It depicts an illustration of the zodiac's symbol, the ram, floating gloriously among some clouds. The muted – yet still vibrant –color palette ties it all together very stylishly.
Linen Wireless Phone Charger
Help them keep their stuff together (literally) with this sleek catchall that also serves as a wireless phone charger. For the Aries that doesn't seem to stop grinding, this pick might just become their favorite deskside accessory! In addition to this neutral shade, you can also snag it in a deep charcoal color.
Compartés Coffee Crunch Chocolate Bar
This gourmet-level dark chocolate bar will keep 'em buzzing with the power of coffee beans, plus it just serves as a nice sweet treat to commemorate their birthday! It's sweet, but not too sweet, and pretty potent when it comes to flavor.
Kodak Ultra F9 Film Camera
Everyone could use a reminder to stop and smell the roses every once in a while, and the Aries could definitely benefit from that this season. Between numerous work and social engagements, this charming, easy-to-use film camera will accompany the Aries in your life and help them document the moment!
Zodiac Rollerball Eau De Parfum
If your Aries is big on scents, this delightful rollerball will be a fun treat for them to don every day! With a whimsical mix of orange flower, juniper, and rich incense, this easily-portable perfume exudes confidence and youth.
ban.do Rough Draft Large Notebook
This spiral-bound notebook will help Aries keep track of their goals, their schedule, and any other random genius thoughts they have in the day-to-day. It comes complete with an uber-convenient pocket just inside the cover to hold any floating papers or sticky notes!
