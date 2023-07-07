Ariana Madix Is Dancing Her Way Into The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spotlight
It’s been quite a week for our favorite Scandoval survivor and Vanderpump Rules cast member. Ariana Madix is taking her newfound stardom to the next level courtesy of DWTS (and a terrible ex), and we couldn't be more excited to see her tear it up on the dance floor.Recap all of the craziest moments from VPR Season 10 and the affair that rocked the world.
Shortly after Ariana ended things with her former boyfriend of a decade, Tom Sandoval, over his months-long affair with VPR costar and Ariana’s BFF Raquel Leviss, rumors of her alleged casting in Season 32 dancing competition show caught fire (and spread like crazy). Months of speculation have finally been confirmed thanks to Good Morning America, and we’re stoked.
On Wednesday, Ariana had lunch with DWTS judge and professional dancer Derek Hough at Something About Her, the sandwich shop she co-owns with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney.
In a short clip on Twitter, Derek alluded to the new DWTS contestant inside of Something About Her, an easter egg that fans exploded over. We got the official announcement this morning on the show, with Ariana looking beautiful as always! I think Derek said it best: "Goodbye to the drama, and hello to the dance floor!"
Talk about a revenge MOMENT. Clearly, Ariana is doing just fine sans-Sandoval, and is making sure he can’t ignore her success...even if she did start moving out of their shared home this week. Buh-bye, Tom!
Catch Season 32 of DWTS this fall on ABC, but for now catch up on former seasons of DWTS on Disney+ and VPR on Peacock.
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.