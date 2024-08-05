Xochitl Gomez Reveals The Best Advice 'Doctor Strange 2' Costar Elizabeth Olsen Gave Her
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Xochitl Gomez has an incredible amount of poise for an 18-year-old. The Babysitter's Club actress carries herself with such a graceful, determined strength that you'd think she'd been in Hollywood for longer than 5 years. But there are still moments during my conversation with Gomez where the Gen Z peeks through (like when she tells me that forgetting to exfoliate, and having her mom remind her, "[is], like, the most embarrassing thing ever.")
Gomez can't stop listening to Ariana Grande, Arlo Parks, and Chapell Roan. She loves scrolling on TikTok (a platform where she has 8.4M followers herself). And she's really, really obsessed with taking her makeup off, an obsession that started during her stint on Dancing With The Stars. Because she had to be in full glam for long periods of time, "it's actually become a pet peeve of mine to have makeup on for too long."
Considering Gomez's ‘Soap’ Opera Campaign with CeraVe, it's no surprise she loves to take care of her skin (and that her favorite product is the Hydrating Cream-To-Foam Cleanser). "It's become a hyperfixation of mine to get facials and to exfoliate," she says over Zoom. "I started realizing the reason why I was getting little [breakouts] is because I wasn't taking my makeup off all the way."
SamiDrasin/CeraVe
But as much as she loves taking her makeup off, she also loves putting it on. "A lot of people don't realize but I wear the same lipstick everywhere I go," she admits, pulling out a tube of the Armani Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick. "And then with like a little brown lip liner, it's so pretty. And most of the time this is actually what I'm wearing on the red carpet."
While summer eye makeup is all about warm, bright tones (like her go-to Armani lipstick), Gomez is going smokey for fall, saying her favorite trend right now is adding a little bit of bronzer to her eyelid. "[It] just makes the shadowing even and natural and just kind of go along with what your makeup is already doing," she says. "And then adding the same, maybe even like a little darker, [shade] under the eye and it just looks like a cute little smoky eye, but it's subtle."
Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios
While Xochitl Gomez always looks amazing, I can't pass up the opportunity to ask for her best advice on feeling amazing. She says she always makes sure she's "100 percent" during events, but then goes on to share an empowering piece of advice from her Doctor Strange 2 costar Elizabeth Olsen.
"She told me, 'Don't be afraid to speak up,'" Gomez shares. "'If you have input or you have something to share or you have something that you might think is helpful, or even if it's not, just don't be afraid to say it and just be a part of the conversation.'"
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
And as a member of Young Hollywood, Xochitl Gomez isn't afraid to be part of the conversation (or fun parties!). Those late night events come with the Hollywood routine, and the actress swears by sunshine first thing in the morning. "Recently I've also been meditating a little bit and it's just really helped kind of align my body for the day that I'm gonna have," she says. "[And] putting a nice, hot cloth on my face feels really refreshing...with the meditation and then a hot cloth, it's like perfect combo."
Considering Daylight Savings' Time — and early sunsets — are on their way, this is one morning routine I'll definitely have to try for myself.
Kailey Schwerman/Netflix
You can see Xochitl Gomez in The Babysitter's Club on Netflix and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+!
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
