'Riverdale' Season 7 Wrapped This Weekend & The Cast Has Us Tearing Up With Their Touching Tributes
Kicking off the posts with a bang, Camila Mendes came in hot with the emotional caption. She mused on the many ways the show shaped her, from her friendships to her career to her transition to adulthood. She continued by thanking fans for the "endless appreciation" that came in the form of kind words, handmade gifts, and more. Cami couldn't end her caption without a salute to one of the most iconic Riverdale lines by saying, "i'm really going to miss the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows, of making network television with you" á la Archie himself.
Lili Reinhart — in all her gen z, comedic queen glory — came at us with a meme tinged with teary eyes on TikTok. Zon't zo it, girls, or we're gonna start crying with you!
Before the show even wrapped, Madelaine Petsch already had us in our feelings. She posted plenty of mems on Instagram of the cast and crew on- and off-set! The CW star said she was "still wrapping my head around there being 2 days left of this 7 year journey." SAME, GIRL. SAME.
Petsch's counterpart, Vanessa Morgan, made her own memorable post on Insta. Her caption starts with, "Our last milkshake, our last scene at Pops," paired with a picture of the two. Morgan and Petsch portrayed a couple throughout Riverdale, and it's clear their on-screen scenes built up a beautiful off-screen friendship. 🥹
And of course Mr. Riverdalehimself, KJ Apa, couldn't resist giving us a watery-eyed window into his last ten minutes on set. We are so not okay. 😭
Luckily, we have plenty of time to watch this campy cast — the final season began airing in March, and it's set to end by August. In the meantime, we're gonna keep a box of tissues close by...just in case!
What's your favorite Riverdale episode? Let us know in the comments, and sign up for our email newsletter to stay in the loop about all things entertainment!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.