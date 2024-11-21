9 Lifelike Artificial Christmas Trees That’ll Arrive Before December
The perfect artificial Christmas tree will transform your home into a real holiday wonderland – without all the fuss that a real tree requires. These days, you can find plenty of artificial Christmas trees that look super lifelike, thanks to dense branches and feathered pine needles. Whether you like your tree to be fuller or a bit more sparse, one of these artificial Christmas trees is guaranteed to fit your decorating needs. Plus, all of these options come from Amazon, so they'll ship quickly and arrive at your door in mere days. Looking to make a swift upgrade to your Christmas tree and holiday decor? Look no further!
Discover the best-looking artificial Christmas trees below to help you home become totally holiday-ready!
1. National Tree Company 6.5-Foot Artificial Full Christmas Tree
The full-bodied branches on this option undoubtedly give it a lifelike feel. It's super easy to set up and store, too, thanks to the hinged branches that drop down when you're ready to assemble or disassemble.
2. Oasis Craft 6.5-Foot Unlit Artificial Aspen Fir Christmas Tree
The tapered, lighter branches on this artificial Christmas tree give it that lifelike aspen fir feel. Standing at 6.5 feet, this tree has plenty of room for all your favorite ornaments.
3. National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Downswept Christmas Tree
Pre-lit trees are where it's at if you're looking for ease. This pre-strung artificial Christmas tree is super durable, full, and perfectly cozy (warm lights FTW!) for the season!
4. Best Choice Products 6-Foot Pre-Lit Scotch Pine Christmas Tree
This pick boasts some frosted branches to emulate the look of real snow. Even if it doesn't snow where you live, you can still have a white Christmas!
5. National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' 7.5-Foot Artificial Full Christmas Tree
We adore the flowy look of this artificial Christmas tree. It has a variety of different-sized branches and pine needles for a natural finish. This option also comes pre-lit with 1000 white lights for a more traditional vibe!
6. National Tree Company Norwegian Spruce 'Feel Real' Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
This one's like if the tree from A Charlie Brown Christmasgot a huge upgrade. It's sparser than most, but totally makes a statement. Its hinged branches and pre-strung lights make for a quick setup, so you can get to decorating the rest of your space and make more time to bake up some delish Christmas treats!
7. Homcom 7.5-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree
This fluffy tree stands at 7.5 feet, so it'll fill up larger spaces perfectly. The branches look extremely real and supply the perfect spot for ornaments of all kinds!
8. Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
If your vibe is to opt for a skinny tree, this is the pick for you. Where it lacks in width, it makes up in height, standing at 6.5 feet tall. The branches are pre-lit, so all you gotta do is unfold, fluff, and decorate!
9. Goplus 6-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
This jolly artificial tree has it all. With two types of branches, warm pre-strung lights, and a sturdy base, you'll be able to stow away all of your gifts with everything looking put-together and fully festive.
