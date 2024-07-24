Blake Lively & Gigi Hadid Rock Matching BFF Outfits For The 'Deadpool' Premiere
Blake Lively & Gigi Hadid are two of our favorite millennials, and they totally understood the assignment for the July 22 New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. "Mary Kate & Ashley matching" (wearing complementary outfits instead of totally matching) has been all over TikTok, as has "method dressing" (AKA, channeling your favorite characters). For the Deadpool premiere, Blake and Gigi pulled from the movie's color palette to hit the red carpet in deep ruby red and bright yellow. The duo held hands all night and were the cutest BFF's around — besides Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, of course.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney
Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid channeled their inner Deadpool and Wolverine for the red (and yellow) carpet. Blake wore an embroidered latex catsuit from Atelier Versace (in the same shade of red as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool costume, I might add!) while Gigi opted for a bright yellow Miu Miu ensemble that captures the playfulness of the franchise's third installment.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds was clearly a big fan of Blake Lively's outfit of choice. He posted a photo on his Instagram story captioned "Sweet Jiminy Marvel Jesus And Mary Chain."
And he wasn't the only one cracking jokes at the premiere! After Blake told Entertainment Tonight that Ryan's a "hen" at heart, Gigi added that "he loves a girls' night and to hear all the goss."
"The amount of millennial girl references in [the movie], you don't expect that," Blake adds. "You think [of a] male superhero movie [and] they're all kind of about action and testosterone, but not this one."
Ryan & Blake — you are welcome to hang out at our girls' nights anytime!
Lead image via Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney
