The 10 Most Flattering Lipsticks For Fair Skin
As a fair skinned girlie, there are certain lip colors I just have to stay away from. Nudes just blend into my skin color, and dark colors tend to look too aggressive on my face. So, because of this, I go more for mauves, peaches, and light reds to embrace my skin tone and not look too harsh. Finding a new lip color that's just right and flattering for my skin tone is truly the best feeling, because it can be so hard! So I compiled a list of not only my favorite lip products, but also my favorite shades for any other fair-skinned makeup lovers out there. Without further ado, here are the lipsticks!
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick
Starting off, my #1 favorite is this Charlotte Tilbury creamy lipstick in Pillow Talk. It is the most flattering shade for any skin tone, but it's especially great on fair skin. It's a mauve-y pink that doesn't appear too dark or too pink. It's the perfect dusty shade to give you that "my lips but better" look.
Amazon
Clinique Black Honey Lipstick
This shade went viral in the beauty world for being so flattering on so many people! It may appear dark but when you put it on your lips, it glides into the most stunning "just bitten" color that looks effortless. I love this shade and I love this product!
Amazon
Milani Color Statement Lipstick Shade 78
For only $5, you truly can't beat this Milani Lipstick! I'm a huge mauve-lipstick-gal because, being fair skinned, it's the easiest color to blend in. You know you can't go wrong with a mauve color when you have fair skin! Adding this deal to my cart immediately...
Amazon
YSL Candy Glaze Gloss
A lot of matte lipsticks tend to look too harsh on me, so I opt for more glossy colors like this one. Especially if I'm going with a darker color, like a red, I want it to be a gloss or tint. I have this YSL Candy Glaze in so many colors because of how nice it goes on the lips, and how long lasting it is.
Mac
Mac Lipstick Warm Teddy
I have been using this lip color for years, and will never get sick of it. It's one of my go-to daily colors. It's a dark pink, almost peachy color, and the staying power on this one is incredible! It really lasts all day, especially if you line your lips as well.
Amazon
Mood Matcher Color Changing Lipstick
This lipstick is special because it's color changing and matches your lip color and skin tone perfectly. This makes it the most ideal lipstick that's made just for you. I love this one, and will continue to use it for years!
Amazon
Kosas Lip Oil
I'm a sucker for a good lip oil, and this Kosas one is phenomenal. It makes your lips look so juicy and pink. Plus, this shade looks incredible on anyone that has fair skin! Be prepared for your lips to look amazing in this lip oil.
Sephora
Summer Fridays Lip Oil
Summer Fridays can, quite frankly, take my entire wallet. I love every product they've released, including these new lip oils. The come in the smoothest, juiciest formula and the shade range is perfect for fair skin. They're all pretty light but have a stunning tint to them. My favorite is the darkest shade, Rosewood Nights, paired with a lipliner. You'll get the most gorgeous mauve shade you'll want to wear every date night!
Amazon
Palladio Cheek and Lip Stick
A lip and cheek product is a great way to not only have dual purpose items, but also make your entire makeup look more flattering. This stick can go on your cheeks, lips, eyes, anything — you name it! It's a gorgeous peach color that will give you a summer glow.
Amazon
Maybelline Super Stay Crayon
A great way to find a good product for fair skin is to try lining your lips with a color and then just doing a light gloss or balm over top. That way it looks more natural and light! This Maybelline crayon will seriously stay all day so you won't have to worry about it budging. It's a 10/10 for me!
