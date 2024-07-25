Is Cressida Cowper 'Bridgerton' Season 4's Sophie Beckett?
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Bridgerton season 3 ending totally threw me for a loop by introducing Masali Baduza as Michaela, a gender bent version of Michael Stirling, instead of as Sophie Beckett like I had anticipated! Netflix just confirmed season 4 is going to be all about Benedict Bridgerton, and I was so sure we were gearing up for Luke Thompsonto lead alongside a brand new actress — but according to one TikTok theory, we might have had Sophie right in front of us the entire time.
Liam Daniel/Netflix
In Benedict Bridgerton's book, An Offer From A Gentlemen, the second oldest brother falls in love with Sophie after meeting her at a masked ball. Sophie's story basically serves as an reimagining of Cinderella, with Sophie going from her family's servant to the bell of the ball.
Well, after the end of Bridgerton season 3, TikTok user @editautumn thinks Cressida's plotline could be the perfect foundation for Sophie's story. Cressida has been sent away from the Ton (presumably to live with her aunt in Wales), and her chained hairstyle emphasizes the fact she feels trapped by her life. However, instead of following the traditional Cinderella plotline, @editautumn thinks the show will flip the narrative, and I totally agree!
Liam Daniel/Netflix
We know Cressida loves a ball, and near the end of season 3, Benedict talks about the masked ball, which we'll probably see next season. I could see Cressida sneaking back — and, hiding from her family, using the name Sophie to fly under the radar. The Bridgertons would definitely want to keep Benedict and Cressida apart, so that would provide plenty of drama for season 4.
Because Cressida's mother (who has the same name as Sophie's stepmother in the books...suspicious!) is on her side near the end of the show, maybe her father will fill the role of an evil stepfather. After all, when he talks to his wife, he does call Cressida "your daughter" instead of "our daughter."
Netflix
After seeing that Cressida and Eloise did actually get along when they were at their best, I would love to see an unexpected match between Cressida and Benedict.
What do you think about this Bridgerton season 4 theory? I am totally here for it! Check out Here's How Old The Bridgerton Cast Actually Is for more news on the Ton before you rewatch season 3.
Lead image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!