I Spent 3 Years Perfecting My Hair Care Routine & These 4 Products Are All I Use
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The only Black hair growth products that help my thick, natural hair thrive have been found through intense trial and error. It's not that I didn't have a regimen before postpartum hair loss wreaked havoc on my tresses, it's more so my hair changed. It's like my hormones decided everything needed an overhaul, so I had to go back to the drawing board.
It's taken three frustrating years, but my hair and I finally have an understanding again. One of the things she craves is moisture so the following 4 Black hair growth products are the ones I absolutely swear by.
Though they're not specifically labeled as "hair growth" products, the ingredients found in these beauty goodies aid in repairing and strengthening hair. I also swear by some of Sephora's top-rated hair products!
Have thick hair that craves moisture like mine? Keep scrolling for my healthy hair must-haves!
Target
Donna's Recipe Sweet Potato Pie Extra Creamy Moisturizing Shampoo
I'm a huge fan of Tabitha Brown so I was excited when she launched her haircare brand Donna's Recipe. I literally ran to my local Target to buy this Extra Creamy Moisturizing Shampoo because I had a feeling my hair would appreciate the real sweet potato extract, cinnamon, and vanilla blend!
The first time I washed my hair with this shampoo, it felt like someone was giving me a personal scalp massage. It has a beautiful lather and it moisturizes my hair as I'm washing it. Not only that, but it smells like a baked sweet potato!
Besides that, I love that it's formulated without sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde, mineral oil, and other pesky ingredients.
Sephora
Sienna Naturals Untangled Conditioner
Sienna Naturals is another brand I couldn't wait to try after chatting with co-founders Hannah Diop and Issa Rae. I actually washed my son's hair with the Hydrating H.A.P.I. Shampoo and this Untangled Conditioner first because his hair gets dry easily and he has eczema.
Once I saw how his hair and scalp responded to them, I washed and conditioned with the amazing H.A.P.I. duo before braiding my hair. It's summer so I'll be wearing braids for the most part, but wanted to make sure my hair was protected and prepped beforehand.
It helps reduce frizz and makes detangling hurt less than it usually does. It has raw slippery elm bark, marshmallow root extract, and Brazilian Patauá Fruit Oil in it — ingredients that are super moisturizing and strengthening!
I can't wait to see how my hair feels when it's time to remove my braids for wash day again!
Walmart
Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner
I feel like a deep conditioner connoisseur at this point, but I've finally found one that passes my strict policy about moisturizing products. Not only does it smell sweet, but you can immediately feel how moisturizing it is when distributing the product throughout your hair. Plus, a little goes a long way!
It spreads evenly and has ingredients like aloe vera juice, honey, sage, and nettle. It feels like the perfect followup after using the Donna's Recipe Sweet Potato Extra Creamy Moisturizing Shampoo and Sienna Naturals Untangled Conditioner!
I like to call them the tender trio because they're truly gentle on my hair while providing the moisture it craves.
Target
Mielle Organics Sea Moss Anti-Shedding Scalp & Hair Oil
The last thing I generally like to use is this Anti-Shedding Scalp & Hair Oil. This is the first product I discovered helped me combat postpartum shedding so I've stuck by it for the past few years. It's incredibly lightweight and helps tackle itchy spots on my scalp, which is a must!
I've also noticed a significant improvement in my natural hair's ends! I still have normal shedding, but I'm not seeing clumps of my hair fall out every time I wash, brush, or part my hair.
These are my tried-and-true hair products, and if you have thick hair, I hope you love them just as much.
