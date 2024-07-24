Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Joker: Folie A Deux trailer lady gaga
Movies

Lady Gaga Gives Margot Robbie A Run For Her Money In New ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ Trailer

cressida cowper sophie beckett
TV

Is Cressida Cowper 'Bridgerton' Season 4's Sophie Beckett?

I Know What You Did Last Summer cast
Movies

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Cast—Revealed

Blake Lively & Gigi Hadid deadpool premiere
Celeb Style

Blake Lively & Gigi Hadid Rock Matching BFF Outfits For The 'Deadpool' Premiere

lipsticks for fair skin
Beauty Products

The 10 Most Flattering Lipsticks For Fair Skin

alexis bledel milo ventimiglia
Celebrity News

Alexis Bledel’s Dating History Includes A Few ‘Gilmore Girls’ Loves

The ‘Healing Girl Summer’ Trend Will Finally Bring You Peace
Health

The ‘Healing Girl Summer’ Trend Will Finally Bring You Peace

August Horoscopes 2024
Lifestyle

Your Magical August Horoscopes For 2024 Are Officially In!

Trending Stories

movies
Movies

Lady Gaga Gives Margot Robbie A Run For Her Money In New ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ Trailer

bridgerton
TV

Is Cressida Cowper 'Bridgerton' Season 4's Sophie Beckett?

movies
Movies

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Cast—Revealed

celebrity
Celeb Style

Blake Lively & Gigi Hadid Rock Matching BFF Outfits For The 'Deadpool' Premiere