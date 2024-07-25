‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Casts Cami Mendes, Madelyn Cline, & More Faves
Not much of a Christmas in July kind of person? Slasher Summer might be more up your alley, especially if you're counting down the days until Halloween, cauldrons, and new episodes of Agatha All Along. And nothing says Slasher Summer like old school horror. I Know What You Did Last Summer, which premiered in 1997, combines everything we love about coming of age movies — friends, summer vacation, and drama — with just enough terror to send a chill down your spine. And just like the original, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot features some of the hottest names in Hollywood.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Plot
Columbia Pictures
In I Know What You Did Last Summer, four friends are terrorized by a man with a hook after they hit him with their car and try to cover it up. In the TV adaptation, which features 6 friends, the group accidentally runs over one of their own.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is sure to feature another hit-and-run with a juicy Gen Z twist. Do Revenge's Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing and co-writing alongside Sam Lansky. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the casting news, the movie will take the same approach as the Scream reboot, mixing the original film's cast with the next generation of stars.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Release Date
Columbia Pictures
The new reboot will tentatively hit theaters July 18, 2025. I'm already prepping for Slasher Summer round two!
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Cast
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
I Know What You Did Last Summer will star Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline, Riverdale's Camila Mendes, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King. This marks the second adaptation featuring Cline opposite a Riverdale alum considering she's also starring in The Map That Leads To You with KJ Apa.
Lead image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
